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Mark Your Calendars! Ecclesia Hills Church Announces 6th Ecclesia Word Conference, “Freedom in Christ”

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Mark Your Calendars! Ecclesia Hills Church Announces 6th Ecclesia Word Conference, “Freedom in Christ”

Three days of Word, worship, and liberty in Victoria Island, Lagos, November 6–8, 2026. Admission is free
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Ecclesia Hills Church is pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Ecclesia Word Conference, themed “Freedom in Christ.” The conference will take place from Friday, 6th November to Sunday, 8th November 2026, at The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island.

The Ecclesia Word Conference has grown into a gathering where believers are taught, equipped, and stirred to live out the fullness of their faith. Last year’s edition explored the theme Custodian of Holy Oracles. This year’s edition turns to a question at the heart of the Gospel: What is freedom in Christ, and how can the Ecclesia arrive there?

“This conference is crucial to bringing believers to the accuracy of freedom,” said Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, Pastor of Ecclesia Hills Church. “Many people carry the name of Christ yet remain bound by religion, fear, habits, financial pressure, and generational patterns. This gathering is about seeing freedom clearly and walking in it. Together, we will hack the principles that bring true liberty to life,” he concluded.

Conference Focus

Across three days, sessions will address freedom in every area of life, including:

  • Free a Generation: El-Shakar
  • Freedom from Religion: Jabar Mckellar
  • Freedom from Mammon: Chris Delvan
  • Freedom in Illumination: Eva Dan Yusuf
  • Freed Bloodlines, Cycles, Enchantments: Edem Julius-Cudjoe
  • Freedom from Sinful Addictions / Fear of Consequence: Chris Delvan
  • Free to Serve God’s Purpose: Chris Delvan
  • Freedom in Innovation / Innovative Liberty: Moses Ida-Michaels (Host Pastor)
  • Liberty Ideology:  Edem Julius-Cudjoe

Worship will be led by Hill Music and Moses Akoh, creating an atmosphere for encounter, response, and transformation.

Event Details

  • Event: Ecclesia Word Conference 2026 (6th Edition)
  • Theme: Freedom in Christ
  • Dates: Friday, 6th November to Sunday, 8th November 2026
  • Venue: The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
  • Schedule:
    • Friday: 9:00 AM
    • Saturday: 8:00 AM
    • Sunday: 12:00 PM
  • Admission: Free
  • Registration (Required): Register Here
  • Host: Ecclesia Hills Church

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