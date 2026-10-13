Mark Your Calendars! Ecclesia Hills Church Announces 6th Ecclesia Word Conference, “Freedom in Christ”

Ecclesia Hills Church is pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Ecclesia Word Conference, themed “Freedom in Christ.” The conference will take place from Friday, 6th November to Sunday, 8th November 2026, at The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island.

The Ecclesia Word Conference has grown into a gathering where believers are taught, equipped, and stirred to live out the fullness of their faith. Last year’s edition explored the theme Custodian of Holy Oracles. This year’s edition turns to a question at the heart of the Gospel: What is freedom in Christ, and how can the Ecclesia arrive there?

“This conference is crucial to bringing believers to the accuracy of freedom,” said Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, Pastor of Ecclesia Hills Church. “Many people carry the name of Christ yet remain bound by religion, fear, habits, financial pressure, and generational patterns. This gathering is about seeing freedom clearly and walking in it. Together, we will hack the principles that bring true liberty to life,” he concluded.

Conference Focus

Across three days, sessions will address freedom in every area of life, including:

Free a Generation: El-Shakar

Freedom from Religion: Jabar Mckellar

Freedom from Mammon: Chris Delvan

Freedom in Illumination: Eva Dan Yusuf

Freed Bloodlines, Cycles, Enchantments: Edem Julius-Cudjoe

Freedom from Sinful Addictions / Fear of Consequence: Chris Delvan

Free to Serve God’s Purpose: Chris Delvan

Freedom in Innovation / Innovative Liberty: Moses Ida-Michaels (Host Pastor)

Liberty Ideology: Edem Julius-Cudjoe

Worship will be led by Hill Music and Moses Akoh, creating an atmosphere for encounter, response, and transformation.

Event Details

Event: Ecclesia Word Conference 2026 (6th Edition)

Theme: Freedom in Christ

Dates: Friday, 6th November to Sunday, 8th November 2026

Venue: The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Schedule: Friday: 9:00 AM Saturday: 8:00 AM Sunday: 12:00 PM

Admission: Free

Registration (Required): Register Here

Host: Ecclesia Hills Church

Sponsored Content