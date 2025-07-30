From Trauma to Purpose: Touch the Sky Podcast Premieres August 1st With Powerful Stories of Healing

Launching on Friday, August 1st 2025, Touch The Sky is a thought-provoking podcast featuring raw, honest conversations with leaders, creatives, and purpose-driven individuals who have faced life’s toughest battles and still shine. From trauma and identity to leadership, legacy, and healing, the podcast peels back the layers of personal and collective growth with every episode.

“Touch The Sky isn’t just a podcast,” says Moses Ida-Michaels, its creator and host. “It’s a movement for those tired of shallow talk. For those who crave truth. For those who want to live, lead, and love with depth.”

The show’s premiere episode drops on August 1st at 7 PM WAT, with a highly anticipated official launch event scheduled for Saturday, August 2nd at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos. The launch will bring together listeners, creatives, and cultural influencers to celebrate the power of honest storytelling and intentional living.

With a strong focus on healing, legacy, and identity, the Touch The Sky Podcast aims to spark meaningful conversations that transcend faith, culture, business, and personal growth.

Listeners can tune in on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The show will also be active on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, encouraging community conversations and reflections.

