Connect with us

Promotions

From Trauma to Purpose: Touch the Sky Podcast Premieres August 1st With Powerful Stories of Healing

Promotions

Summer Just Got Brighter: Swarovski Nigeria Offers Up to 40% Off Iconic Crystal Pieces

Promotions

Big Sips, Big Shifts: Coca-Cola Set to Hand Over Chivita|Hollandia to UAC Nigeria

Promotions

Konga at 13: Merchants Laud Free Warehousing, Customers Applaud Quality Service

Promotions TRAVEL

Wakanow Unveils Prime Club, Promising Unmatched End-to-End Luxury Travel for Nigerians

News Promotions

Whisky, Craft & Collaboration: Inside Glenfiddich’s Dufftown Distillery Experience

Promotions Sweet Spot

IN MY CORNER: Ivie Osula & Jokotade Shonowo Are Redefining Sisterhood Through Style, Storytelling & Support

Events News Promotions

Whispa Konnect’s Game Show Auditions Leave Lagos Buzzing with Excitement

Promotions

OPPO Launches the Night Photo King Reno14 Series in Nigeria with AI Flash Photography and Stunning Design

Events News Promotions

An Evening of Craftsmanship and Whisky Tasting, as Chivas 18 Is Restaged at The Chivas Palace Abuja

Promotions

From Trauma to Purpose: Touch the Sky Podcast Premieres August 1st With Powerful Stories of Healing

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Launching on Friday, August 1st 2025, Touch The Sky is a thought-provoking podcast featuring raw, honest conversations with leaders, creatives, and purpose-driven individuals who have faced life’s toughest battles and still shine. From trauma and identity to leadership, legacy, and healing, the podcast peels back the layers of personal and collective growth with every episode.

“Touch The Sky isn’t just a podcast,” says Moses Ida-Michaels, its creator and host. “It’s a movement for those tired of shallow talk. For those who crave truth. For those who want to live, lead, and love with depth.”

The show’s premiere episode drops on August 1st at 7 PM WAT, with a highly anticipated official launch event scheduled for Saturday, August 2nd at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos. The launch will bring together listeners, creatives, and cultural influencers to celebrate the power of honest storytelling and intentional living.

With a strong focus on healing, legacy, and identity, the Touch The Sky Podcast aims to spark meaningful conversations that transcend faith, culture, business, and personal growth.

Listeners can tune in on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The show will also be active on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, encouraging community conversations and reflections.

Follow the Podcast:

YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Hashtags: #TouchTheSkyPodcast #Healing #PurposeDriven #Leadership #Growth #AfricanVoices

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php