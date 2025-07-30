Summer Just Got Brighter: Swarovski Nigeria Offers Up to 40% Off Iconic Crystal Pieces

Swarovski Nigeria has unveiled its much-anticipated Summer Sale, running until July 31, 2025, with up to 40% off a stunning selection of its signature crystal jewellery and accessories.

This summer, Swarovski Nigeria encourages customers to elevate their style and celebrate life’s special moments with authentic crystal jewelry, offering elegance and brilliance for every occasion without compromising on budget.

From embracing a more refined lifestyle to planning a standout bridal look, finding the perfect gift, or simply indulging in a well-deserved treat, this season presents the perfect opportunity to shine with purpose and confidence.

From statement earrings perfect for owambes to timeless necklaces for date night, crystal bracelets for the next girls’ trip, and unisex pieces that reflect personal style, culture, and confidence—Swarovski Nigeria offers something for every mood and moment.

Every crystal is precision-cut in Austria and backed by Polo Luxury’s legacy of trust, authenticity, craftsmanship, and excellence in Nigeria.

We’re proud to offer a sale that combines the allure of international luxury with pieces that speak to our customers’ unique lifestyle moments — weddings, birthdays, owambes, career milestones, and everyday glam”, said Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury.

The Summer sale isn’t just about discounts but about access to authentic, globally respected yet affordable luxury for the modern Nigerian consumers who value self- expression, craftsmanship, and culture.

For those considering their first investment in real jewellery or searching for a meaningful gift that says “you matter,” now is the time to embrace and share the sparkle.

Explore the full collection online or shop conveniently via WhatsApp at +234 916 000 2340.

You can also visit Swarovski Nigeria Stores at:

Lagos: Ikeja City Mall and The Palms Shopping Mall, Lagos, Nigeria

Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, FCT, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content