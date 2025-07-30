Connect with us

Promotions

Summer Just Got Brighter: Swarovski Nigeria Offers Up to 40% Off Iconic Crystal Pieces

Promotions

From Trauma to Purpose: Touch the Sky Podcast Premieres August 1st With Powerful Stories of Healing

Promotions

Big Sips, Big Shifts: Coca-Cola Set to Hand Over Chivita|Hollandia to UAC Nigeria

Promotions

Konga at 13: Merchants Laud Free Warehousing, Customers Applaud Quality Service

Promotions TRAVEL

Wakanow Unveils Prime Club, Promising Unmatched End-to-End Luxury Travel for Nigerians

News Promotions

Whisky, Craft & Collaboration: Inside Glenfiddich’s Dufftown Distillery Experience

Promotions Sweet Spot

IN MY CORNER: Ivie Osula & Jokotade Shonowo Are Redefining Sisterhood Through Style, Storytelling & Support

Events News Promotions

Whispa Konnect’s Game Show Auditions Leave Lagos Buzzing with Excitement

Promotions

OPPO Launches the Night Photo King Reno14 Series in Nigeria with AI Flash Photography and Stunning Design

Events News Promotions

An Evening of Craftsmanship and Whisky Tasting, as Chivas 18 Is Restaged at The Chivas Palace Abuja

Promotions

Summer Just Got Brighter: Swarovski Nigeria Offers Up to 40% Off Iconic Crystal Pieces

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Swarovski Nigeria has unveiled its much-anticipated Summer Sale, running until July 31, 2025, with up to 40% off a stunning selection of its signature crystal jewellery and accessories.

This summer, Swarovski Nigeria encourages customers to elevate their style and celebrate life’s special moments with authentic crystal jewelry, offering elegance and brilliance for every occasion without compromising on budget.

From embracing a more refined lifestyle to planning a standout bridal look, finding the perfect gift, or simply indulging in a well-deserved treat, this season presents the perfect opportunity to shine with purpose and confidence.

From statement earrings perfect for owambes to timeless necklaces for date night, crystal bracelets for the next girls’ trip, and unisex pieces that reflect personal style, culture, and confidence—Swarovski Nigeria offers something for every mood and moment.

Every crystal is precision-cut in Austria and backed by Polo Luxury’s legacy of trust, authenticity, craftsmanship, and excellence in Nigeria.

We’re proud to offer a sale that combines the allure of international luxury with pieces that speak to our customers’ unique lifestyle moments — weddings, birthdays, owambes, career milestones, and everyday glam”, said Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury.

The Summer sale isn’t just about discounts but about access to authentic, globally respected yet affordable luxury for the modern Nigerian consumers who value self- expression, craftsmanship, and culture.

For those considering their first investment in real jewellery or searching for a meaningful gift that says “you matter,” now is the time to embrace and share the sparkle.

Explore the full collection online or shop conveniently via WhatsApp at +234 916 000 2340.

You can also visit Swarovski Nigeria Stores at:

  • Lagos: Ikeja City Mall and The Palms Shopping Mall, Lagos, Nigeria
  • Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall, FCT, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php