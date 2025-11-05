Custodians of Holy Oracles: The Hills Word Conference 2025 Set to Commission a New Generation in Lagos, Nigeria

The Ecclesia Hills’ Annual Word Conference 2025 convenes in Lagos, Nigeria, from Friday, 7th to Sunday, 9th November under the theme “Custodians of Holy Oracles.”

“There is a mighty search for keepers of God’s resources, a generation of people who are called to learn, know, keep and pass on – Elohim’s pure ideals in a much poisoned and broken world. These “Custodians” will be his accuracy standard, his healing hands, his mindset therapy and generational innovation source.”

The three-day conference promises to be many pivotal moments of spiritual empowerment, commissioning believers to step into their sacred mandate for generational and national transformation.

The Mandate: Preserving · Proclaiming · Demonstrating the Word

Drawing on the scripture, “For chiefly indeed, that they were entrusted with the oracles of God” (Romans 3:2), this year’s objective is declared thus:

“This conference is a holy convocation to commission believers into Holy understanding, teaching, equipping and commissioning, and to live as carriers of the treasures of heaven; trusted by God to preserve, proclaim and demonstrate His Word in purity and power across generations and nations.”

Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, Senior Pastor at Ecclesia Hills Church, shared that “The Custodians of Holy Oracles conference is put together to equip attendees with the sacred formula for transforming homes, communities and industries, fulfilling the divine vision that ‘the kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord.”

Meet the Ministers Commissioned to Deliver the Oracle

The conference will feature anointed and distinguished global ministers, voices entrusted with God’s holy dealings. The lineup includes Apostle Isi Igenegba, Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe, Pastor Chris Delvan Gwamna, Pastor Eva Dan-Yusuf, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku and Pastor Courage Ode.

Also Ministering will be Abbey Ojomu, Cill, Preacherzkid, and Hills Music; they will lead the worship ministry in the gathering.

Venue & Registration Details

Day 1 & 2 (Fri, 7 Nov – Sat, 8 Nov): The Jewel Aeida, Hakeem Dickson St, Lekki, Lagos

Friday: 3:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM

Day 3 (Sun, 9 Nov): Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos (9:00 AM)

Attendance is free, but registration is required. Prospective Custodians are urged to secure their spot to receive every impartation.

To register, please click the link

About Ecclesia Hills

Ecclesia Hills is a Christ-centred church community based in Lagos, Nigeria. We are young in spirit, generous toward God, and full of faith. Our mission is to love people, connect with family, and touch the world. Our vision is to “ … make ready a people prepared for God.”.

Host: Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, Lead Pastor, The Ecclesia Hills Church

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ecclesiahills.org

Sponsored Content