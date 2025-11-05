Aurora Foundation and LASEPA Champion Youth Environmental Initiative

The Aurora International Charity Foundation (AICF), in partnership with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), is set to host the 2nd Edition of the Catch Them Young Environmental Awareness Convention on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 in Lagos.

This year’s theme “Our Lagos, Our Future: Inspiring Young Minds for Sustainable Change”,

is a bold call to action focused on building a generation of environmentally-conscious young leaders equipped with the knowledge, creativity and civic responsibility to safeguard Lagos’ long-term sustainability.



The Convention will convene 1,500 public secondary school students, alongside teachers, eco-advocates, youth leaders, celebrities, influencers and policymakers for a day of knowledge-sharing, innovation, advocacy and environmental stewardship. The programme will feature keynote sessions, eco-challenges, interactive panels, awards, climate education engagements and inspirational storytelling from role models driving environmental impact across Nigeria.



This edition builds on the success of the 2024 debut outing, which convened nearly 1,000 students in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment & Water Resources and received strong public endorsement for youth participation in sustainability initiatives.

With Lagos rapidly urbanizing and facing increasing climate impact and environmental pressure, AICF and LASEPA share a joint commitment to strengthening environmental education at the student level as a long-term behavioral change strategy.



“Lagos is not just a place we live – it is a legacy we are all responsible for. To truly protect our future, we must start by educating those who will inherit it,”

says Amb. Tomi Salami, President of the Aurora International Charity Foundation and Convener of the Convention.

The Convention serves as a platform to nurture leadership, community advocacy, innovation and civic responsibility among young Lagosians who will one day shape policy direction, sustainable business models, and community action.

Key Objectives

• Promote practical environmental education among Lagos youth

• Inspire student-led sustainability initiatives across public schools

• Strengthen civic responsibility and eco-leadership

• Reinforce Lagos State Government’s long-term climate and environmental goals



Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 11 2025

Location: Lagos

Target Attendance: 1,500 students from Lagos public secondary schools

Host: Aurora International Charity Foundation (in partnership with LASEPA)

