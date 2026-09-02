Mark Your Calendars! Africa Is Coming to Zambia as PAWEN Brings Women Together to Build, Lead & Network

Across Africa, women are building businesses that create jobs and grow economies, leading organisations and institutions that shape industries and communities, and developing solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges. Yet across a continent of 54 countries, the networks, markets and opportunities that could help these women go further often remain separated by borders. What happens when we bring more of them into the same room? This November, Lusaka becomes that room.

On November 13 and 14, 2026, the PAWEN Summit & Awards 2026 will bring women from across Africa to Zambia for a Pan-African gathering centred on enterprise, leadership and cross-border networks.

The message behind this year’s gathering is simple and bold: Africa is coming to Zambia.

Hosted across the New Government Complex and InterContinental Hotel Lusaka, the event will feature a free summit, a Pan-African Trade Exhibition and the PAWEN Awards Gala, creating three distinct ways to learn, do business and celebrate African excellence.

For the Pan African Women Empowerment Network (PAWEN), the ambition goes beyond hosting another conference.

“There is extraordinary work being done by women across Africa, but too often we are building within separate markets, networks and ecosystems. We want women to leave Lusaka not only inspired but also with practical insight, meaningful networks and greater clarity about what they need to do next.”

Oluwaseyi Kehinde-Peters, Executive Director, PAWEN

The Summit: Learn, Lead and Network With 2,000+ Entrepreneurs and C-Suite Leaders From 35+ African Countries

At the heart of the gathering is the PAWEN Summit, taking place at the New Government Complex and expected to bring together more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, C-suite executives and business leaders from over 35 African countries.

Across two days, the programme will tackle the questions facing women building businesses and those building from within organisations: how to create stronger enterprises, how to access and deploy opportunity, and how to become the leaders their next level of growth requires.

For entrepreneurs, that means practical conversations around capital, investment readiness and scaling across borders.

For executives and intrapreneurs, it means leadership, governance and executive influence: how to lead change, shape institutions and build the networks required to operate at greater levels of responsibility.

And for both, there is the room itself. A founder could meet her next investor. An executive could encounter a future board opportunity. A business leader could meet a partner from a market she has been trying to enter.

The summit is completely free to attend, with advance registration required because sometimes the most valuable thing you take away from an event is not what was said on stage. It is who you met in the room.

The Exhibition: Showcase, Discover and Do Business Across Africa

Alongside the Summit, the PAWEN Trade Exhibition will create a Pan-African marketplace where businesses can showcase what they have built, buyers can discover new products and services, and decision-makers can find new businesses to work with.

For women-led enterprises, it is an opportunity to get in front of potential customers, distribution partners and corporate buyers from markets beyond their own. A skincare brand could meet its next distributor. A technology company could find a corporate client. A growing consumer brand could discover demand in another African market.

This is African businesses finding African opportunities but the exhibition is not only about products and businesses. Board and executive recruiters will also be part of the ecosystem, creating opportunities for experienced executives and senior professionals to explore their next leadership, executive or board opportunity. Whether you are building a company or building an executive career, the exhibition is designed to put new possibilities within reach.

Exhibition packages start from ZMW 12,000 / US$600 for Micro-SMEs, with Standard, Corporate and Premium options available. A 10% Early Bird Discount runs until September 30, 2026.

The PAWEN Awards: Nominate, Recognise and Amplify Exceptional African Women

Before November, PAWEN is asking Africa one question: Which African woman deserves to be recognised? Perhaps she is an entrepreneur building a remarkable company, an executive transforming her organisation or industry, or a changemaker creating measurable impact and opening doors for others. Perhaps that woman is you.

Nominations are now open for the PAWEN Awards 2026, with 20 categories across Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Impact, recognising exceptional women from across the continent.

Nominations are free, self-nominations are accepted, and there is no public voting. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the quality of the nomination and supporting evidence submitted.

Nominations close on September 21, 2026.

The Awards Gala: Celebrate, Network and Experience African Excellence

The gathering will culminate in the PAWEN Awards Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Lusaka, a black-tie evening bringing together award finalists, business and institutional leaders, and guests from across Africa.

Beyond the celebration, the awards are about visibility: recognising women whose work deserves to be seen, amplifying stories that deserve a wider audience and showing the next generation what African women are already making possible. It will also be another opportunity to network across industries and borders, this time in an atmosphere designed to celebrate African excellence. Regular Gala tickets are US$100, with VIP and VVIP tables available.

One City. Three Experiences. A Continent of Possibilities.

For two days, Lusaka will become a meeting point for women building businesses, leading organisations and shaping change across Africa.

Come to learn. Come to network. Come ready for what could happen next.

Attend the Summit for free and sit in a room with entrepreneurs and executives from across Africa. Showcase your business or explore new professional possibilities at the Trade Exhibition. Join the Awards Gala to recognise and celebrate African women whose work deserves a continental stage. Whatever brings you to Lusaka, the premise is the same: meaningful African collaboration begins when the right people enter the same room.

On November 13 and 14, 2026, Africa is coming to Zambia.

Will you be in the room?

Key Dates & Participation Information

PAWEN Summit & Awards: November 13–14, 2026 | Lusaka, Zambia

Award Nominations Close: September 21, 2026

Exhibition Early Bird Discount Ends: September 30, 2026

Summit Registration: Free, with advance registration required

Trade Exhibition: Packages from ZMW 12,000 / US$600

Awards Gala: Regular tickets ZMW 2,000/US$100

To register for the Summit, nominate an exceptional African woman, book an exhibition booth or purchase Awards Gala tickets, visit thepawenawards.org.

Sponsors and Partners

The PAWEN Summit & Awards 2026 is proudly sponsored by Zanaco and Nugi Technologies, with Grand Palace Hotel, Rideve Media Solutions, EventPadi Technology, Alliance Media, BellaNaija and ProdAfrica joining as event partners.

PAWEN is also welcoming additional organisations interested in partnering with the 2026 gathering and engaging a Pan-African audience of entrepreneurs, C-suite executives and business leaders. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain open.

Media & Partnership Enquiries

PAWEN Summit & Awards 2026 Email: [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The PAWEN Summit and Awards 2026