Sahara Group’s Folake Soetan, Others Join Board of Chude Jideonwo’s New Media Group, FourthMainland



FourthMainland, the new media group founded by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, has announced the appointment of a distinguished board of industry leaders drawn from business, media, energy, agriculture and other sectors, marking a significant step in its ambition to build an integrated African content ecosystem.



The newly appointed board includes Folake Soetan, Managing Director of Arahas Global Oilfield Services (Sahara Group); Doja Allen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Broadcasting Limited, operators of City 105.1 FM and 93.5 Area FM; Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana (Ringier); Remi Ogunkayo, Chief Executive Officer of Momentum Africa; and Natasha Kofoworola Quist, Regional Director, West Africa, at AGRA. Their collective experience across media, business, communications, technology and enterprise brings a broad range of perspectives to FourthMainland as it develops a new model for how African stories are created, distributed and amplified.



The appointments reflect the scale of the vision behind FourthMainland: to bring different parts of Africa’s content ecosystem into one media group, while building platforms capable of telling African stories with depth, ambition and global relevance. The board’s expertise will support the group as it navigates the intersection of media, storytelling, business, technology and culture, strengthening its institutional foundation while opening new possibilities for partnerships, investment and audience growth across the continent. For Jideonwo, whose career has spanned journalism, television, digital media, film and media entrepreneurship, FourthMainland represents another chapter in a long-standing commitment to building African media institutions rather than simply producing individual pieces of content.



Welcoming the board, FourthMainland expressed gratitude to its members for joining what it described as an “epic journey of African storytelling.” The appointments come as the group prepares to take its ambitions to a new level, bringing together the people, platforms and capabilities required to create a more connected African media ecosystem.

FourthMainland is positioning itself not simply as another media company, but as an integrated home for the continent’s entire content ecosystem, built to tell African stories, grow African talent and take African ideas further.



For more information visit www.fourthmainland.com

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for FourthMainland