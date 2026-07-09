Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chude Jideonwo & More to Attend the Lagos Launch of Eghosa Imasuen’s “The Challengers”

Lagos is gearing up for a major literary and business event this July! On Monday, 13 July 2026, Narrative Landscape Press will host the highly anticipated public presentation of The Challengers: The Disruptive Nigerian Entrepreneurs Creating a Billion-Naira Company, written by acclaimed novelist and entrepreneur Dr. Eghosa Imasuen.

Described as an exclusive literary and business soirée, the launch will convene distinguished statespersons, industry leaders, and lovers of enterprise. For those looking to glean insights into scaling a business in Nigeria, the event promises to be a goldmine. The Challengers moves away from the myth of the single, all-powerful tycoon, spotlighting how Nonso Okpala, Adeniyi Adenubi, Mobolaji Adewumi, Gbenga Omolokun, Azubike Emodi, and their co-founders turned the wreckage of the 2008 financial crisis into the multi-billion-naira VFD Group.

Here is what to expect at this landmark gathering:

Special Guest of Honour: Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who also authored the book’s foreword, will be in attendance.

Live Moderated Dialogue: Renowned media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo will lead an unscripted, live conversation with Dr. Imasuen and the VFD Group founders to unpack the realities of building a collaborative empire.

Book Review: Channels Book Club host, Kunle Kasumu, will provide a formal review of the corporate thriller.

Master of Ceremonies: The event will be hosted by media personality Isabella Adediji.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the book, the author Eghosa Imasuen shared:

“The aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis created what is in retrospect a perfect environment for the rise of a new kind of Nigerian entrepreneur. The founders that I write about realised the truth in the saying, ‘You want to go far, go together.’ I look forward to presenting this story to Nigerians.”

How to Attend

Because the venue has a strict capacity limit, this is an invitation-only event. However, Narrative Landscape Press has opened a limited number of tickets for business leaders, SME founders, students of enterprise, and the general public who want to join the conversation. If you want a front-row seat to this masterclass in Nigerian entrepreneurship, you need to reserve your spot early!

Grab your tickets and entry passes now at: tix.africa/discover/chbook26

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