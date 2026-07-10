Delphic Council, WISCAR Rally Stakeholders Behind Women’s Creative Leadership

Creative industry leaders have called for greater investment in women as Nigeria works to unlock the full economic potential of its creative economy, warning that limited access to funding, leadership opportunities, infrastructure and visibility continues to hold back one of the country’s most important growth sectors.

The call was made at the Women in the Arts: Power, Voice and Economic Impact convening, organised by the National Delphic Council Nigeria in partnership with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR). The gathering brought together leading voices across film, theatre, visual arts, cultural enterprise, public policy and development to examine how women are shaping Nigeria’s creative sector and what must change for them to participate more fully in its growth.

The conversation comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to position its creative and tourism sectors as major drivers of economic diversification. In 2025, the Federal Government outlined a roadmap targeting $100 billion in GDP contribution by 2030 and the creation of over three million jobs across the creative economy and tourism sectors.

Nigeria’s creative sector already holds significant global relevance, with Nollywood recognised as the second-largest film industry in the world by output, producing over 2,500 films annually. The National Bureau of Statistics also classifies motion picture, sound recording, music production, broadcasting, arts, entertainment and recreation as measurable contributors to national output.

Speaking at the convening, Amina Oyagbola, President of the National Delphic Council Nigeria and Founder of WISCAR, said Nigeria cannot build a globally competitive creative economy while women continue to face barriers to funding, leadership and market access.

“Nigeria’s creative economy will not reach its full potential if the women driving culture, storytelling, enterprise and innovation remain under-supported. This is no longer just a gender conversation. It is an economic imperative. When we invest in women in the arts, we are investing in livelihoods, stronger industries, cultural preservation and the future competitiveness of Nigeria’s creative economy.”

She noted that women continue to shape Nigeria’s creative life across film, music, fashion, visual arts, literature, theatre and cultural enterprise, but stressed that their contribution must be matched with deliberate support systems, including financing, mentorship, infrastructure, policy inclusion and access to platforms that connect them to wider markets. Her speech specifically framed the arts as instruments for identity, connection, peacebuilding and economic impact, while calling for practical action to expand women’s participation and leadership in the sector.

Representing the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, delivered a goodwill message reaffirming the importance of elevating female voices within Nigeria’s arts and culture ecosystem.

The event featured contributions from respected creative leaders, including Veteran Actress and Director, Joke Silva; Founder and CEO of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters; Executive Producer and Media Entrepreneur, Temidayo Makanjuola; Founder of the Christopher Okigbo Foundation and Member of the National Delphic Council Nigeria, Obi Okigbo; and Managing Director of Quintessence Nigeria Limited, Jude Oni-Okpako. Speakers shared insights on leadership, visibility, resilience, creative entrepreneurship and the support required to build a more inclusive sector.

The convening also brought together senior leaders from the global Delphic movement, including President of the International Delphic Council, Davina Bautista; Secretary General of the International Delphic Council, Ramesh Prasana; Vice President of the International Delphic Council, Roberta Williams; President of Delphics Rajasthan, Sreya Guha; and Founder of Mbarikola and Vice President of the National Delphic Council Nigeria, Ugoma Ebilah.

The discussions also reflected global concerns around gender inequality in the cultural and creative industries. UNESCO has noted that although women make up almost half of the workforce in culture and entertainment, they remain underrepresented in leadership and overrepresented in precarious work.

Participants called for stronger collaboration between government, private sector organisations, cultural institutions, development partners and creative entrepreneurs to ensure women are not only visible within Nigeria’s creative economy, but positioned to lead, own, scale and benefit from its growth.

The convening concluded with a call to move beyond celebration to intentional investment in women as creators, business leaders, employers, cultural ambassadors and drivers of national development.

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