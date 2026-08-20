Connect with us

Features

Some of Davido’s Biggest and Popular Songs That Have Defined a Generation

Features

Iheoma Amadi: What Does It Feel Like to Navigate Life as an 18-Year-Old?

Features

Juliet Tontoye: Why Are We Renaming Nigerian Food to Make It Sound More Western?

Features

"I Want People to Feel Every Word and Every Message" – Faith Martins on What Inspires Her Music

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and The Cost Of Patriotism

Features

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Married

Features

Omowunmi Dada on The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, Black Market and Becoming an Actor in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Features

On Our Radar: "When People Discover My Music, I Hope They Find Light" – Solana

Features

BN Book Review: The Mysteries Of Praise by Dunsin Oyekan & Foluke Oyeleye | Review by The BookLady NG

Features

Stephanie Inakoju: Are We Becoming Too Attached to Our Phones?

Features

Some of Davido’s Biggest and Popular Songs That Have Defined a Generation

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afrobeats artist Davido performing live on stage at Coachella 2026 with one hand raised, wearing a denim jacket and diamond chain.

Nigerian music star Davido during his debut performance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

There are many ways to measure the size of a musician: streams, awards, chart positions, sold-out arenas, international collaborations, or the number of countries in which their music is heard. By some of these metrics, Davido may not always sit comfortably alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, the other two members of Nigeria’s unofficial “Big Three.” But numbers sometimes tell incomplete stories. For more than a decade, Davido has been one of the most important forces in Nigerian music, helping shape the sound, business and ambitions of a generation of artists while becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognisable musical exports worldwide.

His influence is particularly opaque to measure because it exists beyond his own discography. Davido has consistently used his platform to introduce, support, and collaborate with other artists to produce hit songs and build careers of their own. Across Africa, his music has enjoyed a kind of familiarity that does not always need a Billboard position to prove its reach. Since “Dami Duro” announced his arrival in 2011, Davido has remained a consistent presence in Nigerian pop, adapting to changing sounds without losing the larger-than-life personality that has always defined him. He has repeatedly made songs that transcend Nigeria’s borders and become part of wider African pop culture.

Perhaps nowhere is his relationship with Nigeria more evident than in the way he has continued to bring his music home. At a time when global success can mean spending more time performing outside the country that produced you, Davido has remained deeply invested in Nigerian audiences. His 5ive Alive Tour, which took him across Nigerian cities, was another reminder that for all the international stages he has conquered, there is still something important about coming home.

For more than a decade, Davido has given Nigerians songs to dance to, sing along to and grow up with. His discography is, in many ways, a record of that journey. Let’s re-enjoy some of Davido’s most popular songs.

Skelewu – Davido

Gobe – Davido

If – Davido

Aye – Davido

Assurance – Davido

Fall – Davido

1 Milli – Davido

Risky – Davido ft Popcaan

Fem – Davido

Jowo – Davido

FIA – Davido

Ekuro – Davido

With You – Davido ft Omah Lay

Unavailable – Davido ft Musa Keys

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi is a senior editor at BellaNaija Features. Reach me: [email protected].

css.php