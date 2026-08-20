Some of Davido’s Biggest and Popular Songs That Have Defined a Generation

There are many ways to measure the size of a musician: streams, awards, chart positions, sold-out arenas, international collaborations, or the number of countries in which their music is heard. By some of these metrics, Davido may not always sit comfortably alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, the other two members of Nigeria’s unofficial “Big Three.” But numbers sometimes tell incomplete stories. For more than a decade, Davido has been one of the most important forces in Nigerian music, helping shape the sound, business and ambitions of a generation of artists while becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognisable musical exports worldwide.

His influence is particularly opaque to measure because it exists beyond his own discography. Davido has consistently used his platform to introduce, support, and collaborate with other artists to produce hit songs and build careers of their own. Across Africa, his music has enjoyed a kind of familiarity that does not always need a Billboard position to prove its reach. Since “Dami Duro” announced his arrival in 2011, Davido has remained a consistent presence in Nigerian pop, adapting to changing sounds without losing the larger-than-life personality that has always defined him. He has repeatedly made songs that transcend Nigeria’s borders and become part of wider African pop culture.

Perhaps nowhere is his relationship with Nigeria more evident than in the way he has continued to bring his music home. At a time when global success can mean spending more time performing outside the country that produced you, Davido has remained deeply invested in Nigerian audiences. His 5ive Alive Tour, which took him across Nigerian cities, was another reminder that for all the international stages he has conquered, there is still something important about coming home.

For more than a decade, Davido has given Nigerians songs to dance to, sing along to and grow up with. His discography is, in many ways, a record of that journey. Let’s re-enjoy some of Davido’s most popular songs.

Skelewu – Davido

Gobe – Davido

If – Davido

Aye – Davido

Assurance – Davido

Fall – Davido

1 Milli – Davido

Risky – Davido ft Popcaan

Fem – Davido

Jowo – Davido

FIA – Davido

Ekuro – Davido

With You – Davido ft Omah Lay

Unavailable – Davido ft Musa Keys