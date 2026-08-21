Elizabeth Agboola: How Nigerians Can Avoid Being Denied Entry at the Airport

Over the past few months, social media has been filled with stories of Nigerian travellers arriving at airports full of excitement, only to be refused entry into their preferred countries. Some had valid visas. Others were travelling to countries that Nigerians can enter without a visa or where visas are issued on arrival. Yet, instead of beginning a holiday, attending a conference, closing a business deal or visiting loved ones, they found themselves on the next available flight back home.

Every story comes with its own version of events; travellers insist they did everything right and believe they were treated unfairly. However, unless you’re standing at that immigration desk, it’s almost impossible to know exactly what happened.

So, while I don’t have a magic solution that guarantees nobody will ever be denied entry, I do have a few lessons that can help as someone who has spent years organising international group trips and working alongside embassies, airlines, tourism boards and travel partners.

So, how can someone have a valid visa and still be refused entry? or How can someone travelling to a visa-free country still be denied entry?

They’re both fair questions and, unfortunately, they’re becoming increasingly common among Nigerian travellers. The truth is, whether you’re travelling with a visa, qualifying for a visa on arrival or entering a visa-free destination, permission to travel is not the same as permission to enter. It simply allows you to present yourself at a country’s border and request admission. The immigration officer you meet on arrival still has the final authority to decide whether you can enter. That distinction is becoming more important than ever.

Across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East, border controls have become more sophisticated. Immigration officers are no longer looking only at whether your passport and visa are genuine. They’re trying to establish whether your entire travel story makes sense.

Why are you travelling? Where will you be staying? How long do you intend to remain? Can you support yourself financially? Will you leave before your permission expires? Do your answers match the documents you’ve presented? Whether we like it or not, travelling on a Nigerian passport can sometimes come with additional scrutiny. You may be asked more questions. You may be asked to provide extra documents. While that can feel frustrating, the best response isn’t anxiety.

Over the years, I’ve watched well-prepared travellers complete immigration in a matter of minutes, while others with the same visa or entry permission spend much longer answering questions simply because they weren’t ready. More often than not, the difference isn’t luck. It’s preparation.

Visa Applications

One of the biggest mistakes I see is travellers relying entirely on visa agents. The visa gets approved. Everyone celebrates. Then immigration asks:

“Why are you travelling?” “Who are you visiting?” “How long will you stay?” “Who is paying for your trip?” and suddenly the traveller struggles to answer confidently because someone else completed the application. The same thing happens with travellers visiting visa-free countries. Because they don’t have to complete a visa application, some assume they won’t be asked questions when they arrive.

Your visa application, where one exists, tells your travel story. If you’re travelling without one, you become your travel story. Either way, you should know every detail of your trip. Immigration officers are often asking the very questions you answered during your visa application or the questions you would have answered if you had completed one. Your responses should be clear, confident and consistent.

Preparation also goes beyond simply knowing your itinerary. These days, most of us keep everything on our phones: hotel confirmations, return tickets, travel insurance, conference registrations, airport transfers. It works perfectly until your battery dies, the airport WiFi refuses to connect, roaming decides not to cooperate, or immigration says no phones allowed at the counter. Searching through hundreds of emails while standing at an immigration counter isn’t the kind of excitement anyone wants after an eight-hour flight.

Call me old-fashioned, but I still recommend carrying printed copies of your most important travel documents. That includes your hotel confirmation, return ticket, travel insurance, invitation letters, conference registration and any internal flight bookings. You may never need them. But if immigration asks for them, you’ll be glad they’re within easy reach.

Another area many travellers underestimate is accommodation. Booking a hotel online is only part of the process. A few days before you travel, confirm your reservation directly with the hotel either by email or phone call. Save the address, reception telephone number and booking confirmation. If you’ve arranged an airport transfer, keep those details handy too. Should immigration need reassurance about where you’ll be staying, having genuine local contact information available immediately can make all the difference.

Proof of Fund/Finanaces

The same goes for your finances. Before every trip, take time to understand what your destination expects visitors to have available for daily expenses. While some countries publish minimum financial requirements, others simply expect travellers to demonstrate that they can comfortably support themselves during their stay if asked. Never rely on just one payment method. Carry an internationally accepted bank card. Keep some emergency cash. If possible, have a backup payment option as well. The goal isn’t to travel with large amounts of money. It’s simply to show that you’ve planned responsibly and can take care of yourself while you’re there.

One of the simplest travel habits I’ve come to appreciate in recent years is activating an eSIM before flying. Landing with internet access means you can contact your hotel, reach your airport transfer, access your bookings, order transport or simply let your family know you’ve arrived safely. It may seem like a small detail, but good travel planning is often the result of getting lots of small details right before you leave home.

Budget travel is another area that is often misunderstood. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with travelling on a budget. Some of the most memorable trips don’t involve five-star hotels or business class flights. But budget travel should never look disorganised. If you’re staying in a guesthouse, hostel, serviced apartment or budget hotel, make sure you know exactly where you’re staying and how you’ll get there. If possible, arrange an airport pickup through a reputable transport provider or confirm the best transport options before you land. That transport company or hotel reception becomes another local contact who can verify your arrival if needed.

Good planning inspires confidence, regardless of how much you’re spending. It’s also one of the reasons I’ve come to appreciate the value of experienced travel professionals. You’re not simply paying someone to issue a ticket or make a reservation. You’re benefiting from destination knowledge, trusted supplier relationships and years of experience that help prevent small travel mistakes from becoming major travel problems.

The same principle applies to your luggage. Your bags should reflect the trip you’re taking. If you’re travelling for five days, pack for five days. If you’re attending a conference, your luggage should make sense for a conference. If you’re travelling for a family holiday, it should reflect exactly that. While there are no official rules about how much luggage someone can carry, unusually heavy luggage for a very short trip may naturally prompt additional questions. Another piece of advice that’s worth repeating is to think carefully before agreeing to carry items for other people.

Nigerians are generous by nature. Many of us have been asked to help a friend, neighbour or relative by taking a package abroad. Sometimes it’s completely harmless; sometimes it isn’t. If you don’t know exactly what’s inside that package, politely decline. No favour is worth putting yourself in a position where you can’t confidently explain the contents of your own luggage. This isn’t even about drugs or anything crazy; it’s simply the content that reflects someone planning to ‘japa’ because the items are essential for living abroad, which your relative abroad asked you to bring.

Every Country is Different

One lesson international travel teaches very quickly is that every country is different. Immigration decisions are rarely personal. Every destination has its own priorities. Some countries are focused on preventing illegal employment. Others are concerned about visitors overstaying their permitted stay. Some pay closer attention to travellers arriving from particular regions. Others place greater emphasis on financial preparedness or accommodation arrangements.

Understanding what matters to your destination allows you to prepare accordingly. Do your homework before you fly, not while standing in front of an immigration officer. The same applies to transit countries. This is one area many travellers overlook. People spend weeks researching their final destination but completely forget about the airport where they’ll change planes. Some countries require transit visas depending on your nationality, the length of your layover or whether you need to leave the international transit area. Others allow visa-free transit only under certain conditions.

Always check the requirements for every stop on your itinerary, not just the country printed on your boarding pass.

Understanding Your Visa Type

It’s equally important to understand what your visa or entry permission actually allows you to do. A tourist visa is for tourism; a business visa is for business activities, not employment. Visa-free entry doesn’t mean unrestricted access to work, study or remain indefinitely. Likewise, a country that offers Nigerians a visa on arrival still expects every visitor to satisfy immigration officers that they’re genuine temporary travellers. Knowing the conditions attached to your permission to enter is just as important as obtaining that permission in the first place. When another story trends online about someone being refused entry, it’s easy to assume immigration officers simply made an unfair decision. The reality is usually more complicated.

Every single day, thousands of Nigerians travel successfully across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and the Americas for business, education, tourism, conferences, sporting events, religious pilgrimages and family visits. The stories that trend on social media are the exceptions, not the rule. But they also remind us that international travel is changing. Preparation today means much more than securing a visa or booking a flight. It means understanding your destination and understanding your documents. Understanding your rights and responsibilities as a traveller and understanding that immigration officers are assessing far more than the stamp inside your passport. Before your next international trip, take a few extra minutes to review your documents.

Make sure your passport has sufficient validity.

Read your visa application yourself if someone else completed it.

Understand the conditions attached to your visa, visa on arrival or visa-free entry.

Confirm your accommodation.

Carry printed copies of your important travel documents.

Keep proof of onward travel and evidence of funds within easy reach.

Check the rules for any transit countries.

Activate your eSIM before you fly.

Most importantly, know your own travel story well enough to explain it confidently if someone asks.

The good news is that, in many cases, the outcome is influenced long before you ever arrive at the airport. The travellers who tend to have the smoothest journeys aren’t necessarily the ones with the most stamps in their passports or the most expensive tickets. They’re the ones who arrive prepared. My hope isn’t simply that more Nigerians travel. It’s that we travel smarter, more confidently and with fewer unpleasant surprises. Because despite the headlines, the world is still worth exploring. Just make sure you’re ready when opportunity and immigration call your name.