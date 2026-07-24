Elizabeth Agboola: Six Destinations Nigerians Are Now Falling in Love With

Before, if you asked a Nigerian where they wanted to travel, the answers were almost predictable: London, Dubai, New York, or perhaps South Africa. However, today, Nigerians are now searching for better value, fresh experiences and destinations that offer something beyond the usual holiday favourites. Some people want somewhere new for a milestone birthday. Couples are looking for honeymoon destinations that won’t eat deep into their expenses. Families want places where their budget stretches further. Seasoned travellers simply want to say, “I have been somewhere different.”

This is why several destinations are winning the attention of Nigerian travellers. They may not yet dominate our travel conversations like Dubai and London, but do not be surprised if one of them becomes your next favourite holiday.

Thailand: The Destination That Keeps Giving

Thailand has always held a special place in my heart. In 2018, we took almost thirty Nigerians there, long before it became as familiar to Nigerian travellers as it is today. Convincing people was not always easy. Some thought it was too far, too unfamiliar or too complicated to visit. Fast-forward to today, and the conversation has changed. More Nigerians are discovering what experienced travellers have known for years: Thailand offers exceptional value for money.

Bangkok combines large shopping malls, lively street markets, rooftop restaurants, temples and an energetic nightlife scene. If you prefer a slower pace, Chiang Mai offers mountain views, culture, cafés and a more relaxed atmosphere. Then there are Phuket and Krabi, where turquoise water, island-hopping trips and beautiful resorts create the kind of holiday many people assume is only available in the Maldives.

The food is another attraction. Pad Thai, Tom Yum soup, mango sticky rice and freshly grilled seafood are everywhere, often at prices that allow you to eat well without constantly calculating exchange rates. Thailand also understands affordable luxury. Stylish hotels, spa treatments, beach clubs and private excursions can cost far less than similar experiences elsewhere.

Truthfully, even two weeks may not feel like enough, especially if you are determined to try every version of Pad Thai you see. My advice is not to make Thailand a one-city holiday. Combine Bangkok with Chiang Mai or a southern beach destination. Experiencing both sides of the country is what makes the journey memorable.

Qatar: The Country That Refused to Remain a Stopover

There was a time when Qatar was simply where you changed planes. You landed at Hamad International Airport, admired the giant yellow teddy bear, bought something from duty-free and continued to your real destination; not anymore.

The World Cup introduced Qatar to millions of travellers, but its growing popularity among Nigerians also arrived at the right moment. As Dubai became more difficult for some travellers to access, people began looking for another destination that offered luxury, convenience and world-class experiences without an exhausting journey. Qatar quietly stepped into that space. Doha blends tradition and modernity in a way that feels effortless. You can spend the morning exploring Souq Waqif, shopping for perfumes, spices and souvenirs, then head out for an afternoon desert safari where the dunes appear to meet the sea.

Culture lovers can visit Katara Cultural Village and the city’s museums, while travellers looking for leisure have beach clubs, waterfront restaurants and resort experiences. The Pearl offers cafés, shops and an elegant marina atmosphere, while Villaggio Mall is famous for its indoor canal and gondolas. What makes Qatar especially appealing is its simplicity. It is clean, organised and easy to navigate. It works well for couples, families, solo travellers and people who want a luxury holiday without feeling overwhelmed. For your first visit, four or five nights may be enough. Better still, combine Qatar with another destination in Asia and turn a stopover into two holidays in one

Indonesia: The Destination That Teaches You to Slow Down

If Thailand energises you, Indonesia, particularly Bali, invites you to exhale. Some destinations encourage you to move constantly from one attraction to another. Bali does the opposite. The mornings feel quieter, the landscapes softer and the days somehow longer. It is easy to understand why Bali has become popular for honeymoons, milestone birthdays, wellness retreats and friendship-group holidays.

You have probably seen the photographs: floating breakfasts, flower baths, jungle swings and villas with private pools. But Bali offers much more than attractive social media content. Ubud is known for rice fields, temples, traditional crafts and wellness retreats. Seminyak offers restaurants, shopping and beach clubs, while Canggu attracts a younger crowd with cafés, fitness studios and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. Families and travellers seeking a quieter experience often prefer Nusa Dua, where large resorts and private beaches create a calmer holiday.

If you have more time, Lombok or the Gili Islands provide an even slower pace, with clear water and beautiful beaches. The visa cost can surprise some Nigerian travellers, depending on the application route, but once there, the value becomes easier to appreciate. Private villas, spa treatments and excellent meals often cost less than expected. Nasi Goreng, Mie Goreng, Satay and fresh seafood are widely available, alongside beautiful cafés serving everything from local dishes to smoothie bowls.

What I appreciate most about Bali is that it does not make you feel guilty for doing very little. Sometimes the perfect day is breakfast overlooking a rice field, an afternoon massage and sunset by the pool, and somehow, that is enough. Give Bali at least eight days. Its magic is not found in rushing through attractions. It is found in slowing down long enough to enjoy them.

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom the World Is Rediscovering

Many people still associate Saudi Arabia almost entirely with pilgrimage, business travel and desert landscapes. That version of the country is changing quickly. Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in tourism, and the results are becoming difficult to ignore. AlUla is one of the clearest examples. It offers sandstone formations, ancient tombs, archaeological sites and dramatic desert scenery. Luxury resorts sit within the landscape, while concerts and cultural events take place beneath the stars.

Then there is the Red Sea coast, with coral reefs, diving, beaches and new resorts positioning Saudi Arabia within the global leisure market. For Muslim travellers, the opportunity is especially interesting. Many Nigerians travel for Umrah, complete their religious obligations and return home immediately. But the journey can now become a wider spiritual, cultural and leisure experience.

After Makkah and Madinah, travellers can continue to Jeddah, AlUla or the Red Sea. This allows faith, heritage and relaxation to exist within one itinerary rather than requiring a completely separate trip. Saudi Arabia is not simply trying to recreate Dubai. Its strongest tourism appeal comes from its own history, landscapes and identity. Adding three or four leisure days to an Umrah itinerary can transform a familiar journey into a completely new experience.

Albania and Montenegro: Europe’s Rising Holiday Twins

I like to group Albania and Montenegro because they work beautifully as one journey. They are close to each other and offer beaches, mountains, nightlife, historic towns and scenic road trips at prices that can be more manageable than many established European summer destinations.

In 2019, I introduced a Balkan holiday experience to Nigerian travellers that included both countries. At the time, interest was limited. The destinations felt unfamiliar, and some people probably thought I was being slightly too adventurous; then things changed.

As more Nigerians relocated to the United Kingdom and Europe after Covid-19, they began searching for summer destinations that offered beauty, energy and better value than the usual Mediterranean favourites, especially as they didn’t need a Schengen visa with a residence permit.

Suddenly, Albania and Montenegro began appearing everywhere. In Albania, Tirana offers city life, restaurants and culture, while Sarandë and Ksamil provide beaches and a lively summer atmosphere. Montenegro adds dramatic scenery. The Bay of Kotor is surrounded by mountains and historic towns, while Budva offers beaches, nightlife and yacht experiences.

Together, they create a holiday filled with coastal drives, culture and scenery. For the best experience, combine both countries over seven to ten days rather than treating either as a rushed weekend trip.

Egypt: The Smart Stopover Becoming a Holiday of Its Own

When Dubai became more difficult for Nigerian travellers to access, Nigerians did what we usually do: we found another route. Egypt benefited from that period. At first, it seemed like an alternative. Today, it has become a compelling destination in its own right. One of its biggest advantages is proximity. It is easier to reach than many destinations in Asia or North America, making it practical for a shorter international break. Then there is the value.

All-inclusive resorts in Egypt can cost less than comparable hotel experiences elsewhere. Accommodation, meals, pools, private beaches and entertainment may all be included, which is especially attractive for families and travellers who do not want to calculate the price of every meal.

Sharm el-Sheikh offers clear water, diving, boat trips and resort properties. Hurghada combines beaches, water sports and all-inclusive holidays for couples, families and groups. Then there is Cairo; it is busy, historic, chaotic and unforgettable. You can visit the Pyramids of Giza, see the Sphinx, explore museums, cruise on the Nile and shop in Khan El Khalili for perfumes, fabrics, jewellery and souvenirs.

Travellers with more time can continue to Luxor and Aswan, where temples, tombs and Nile journeys bring thousands of years of history to life. Egypt can also work as a stopover, but entry conditions may depend on visas, residence permits, airline rules and current immigration policy. Never assume eligibility because someone else travelled successfully. For a balanced first trip, combine three days in Cairo with four days at a Red Sea resort. You get history, shopping and culture first, then finish with a proper beach holiday.

One of the greatest gifts travel has given me is the confidence to look beyond the obvious. Sometimes the journeys that leave the strongest impression begin with destinations you never seriously considered. It may be the country you only knew as a stopover. The place you associated entirely with pilgrimage. The European coastline someone persuaded you to try. Or the alternative suggested when your original destination became too expensive or difficult.

Nigerian travellers are becoming more adventurous, more informed and more intentional about where we spend our time and money. We are discovering that excellent holidays exist outside the destinations that have traditionally dominated our conversations. Perhaps that is the most exciting travel trend of all.

Your next favourite destination may not be the country you have always dreamed about. It may be the one you have never seriously considered. Before booking, remember that visa policies and entry conditions change regularly. Confirm current requirements through the relevant embassy, official visa platform and airline before paying for non-refundable flights or accommodation.

If you’re already thinking, “This sounds great, but where do I even start?” here’s a quick planning guide you can save for later. Do remember that visa policies change regularly, so always confirm the latest requirements through the relevant embassy or official government website before booking.

Elizabeth’s Quick Travel Planner

Destination Visa Process / How to Get It When to Apply Notes Thailand Apply online for a Thai e-Visa before travel. 4-6 weeks before departure Start the NDLEA clearance early, as it can take time. Don’t wait until you’ve booked your flights. Qatar Apply through the appropriate Qatar visitor visa route. 2-4 weeks before departure Using an experienced visa agent can save time and reduce errors with your application. Indonesia (Bali) Nigerian passport holders generally require an Indonesian Calling Visa , which must be arranged before travel. 4-6 weeks before departure Calling Visa costs can vary considerably, but many applicants currently spend around US$400 or more , depending on the service provider and processing route. Saudi Arabia Apply for a Saudi tourist visa. Travellers holding a valid UK, US or Schengen visa (subject to Saudi Arabia’s current eligibility rules) may qualify for a convenient Saudi e-Visa. 3-6 weeks before departure If you already hold a qualifying premium visa, check whether you’re eligible for the e-Visa before starting a standard application. Albania & Montenegro Entry requirements depend on your passport, residency status and any existing visas. Travellers with valid UK, US or Schengen visas or residence permits may qualify for visa-free or simplified entry, subject to each country’s current rules. 6-8 weeks before departure Always verify the rules for b oth countries separately before booking, as they are different jurisdictions. Egypt Travellers holding certain valid UK, US or Schengen visas/residence permits may qualify for Visa on Arrival, subject to Egypt’s current rules. Otherwise, apply for a tourist visa through the Embassy of Egypt in Abuja before travelling. 6-8 weeks before departure Check your eligibility before booking. If you don’t qualify for Visa on Arrival, secure your embassy visa well in advance.

Visa policies, eligibility criteria and supporting document requirements can change without notice. Always confirm the latest requirements with the relevant embassy, official immigration authority or your airline before booking non-refundable travel.