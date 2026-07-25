How Did Chisom Sydney Ihionu Become a Lawyer and Actor? He Tells Us in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series showcasing how people live, the work they do and the philosophies that guide how they live and what they do. Through Doing Life With…, we continue documenting the lives of all people and ensure everyone is well-represented at BN.

Today, we’re doing life with Chisom Sydney Ihionu, one of Nollywood’s rising and beloved actors. In this exclusive feature, he tells us about his journey into Nollywood and his unconventional thoughts about the world.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Sydney. I hope you’re well. Please tell me how you are feeling today

I’m doing well, thank you! Feeling grateful, energised, and trying to convince myself that my to-do list isn’t plotting against me. (So far, I’d say we’re in a healthy negotiation.) It’s been a good season of growth, and I’m excited about everything that’s unfolding.

That’s lovely. Tell us about your childhood. What kind of boy were you growing up, and what experiences or people shaped the man you’ve become today?

I grew up in Lagos State, and you know it’s a city that raises you in more ways than one. It teaches you resilience, patience, and, perhaps most importantly, that if you don’t leave on time, traffic will humble you regardless of your plans. (Lagos has a way of reminding everyone who’s really in charge.)

As a child, I was naturally curious. I asked questions about everything. I wanted to know how things worked, why people made the choices they did, and what made people think differently from one another. Looking back now, I realise I wasn’t just being inquisitive; I was quietly studying human behaviour. I just didn’t know that one day I’d use those observations to bring characters to life on screen. I also had a very active imagination. I’d create stories in my head, observe people in different settings, and sometimes guess what conversations they were having. Whether my guesses were accurate is another story entirely, but it kept life interesting. That curiosity became one of the foundations of both my legal career and my acting career. Lagos also gave me a front-row seat to life’s diversity. You meet people from different backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life, all sharing the same city but living completely different stories. I think that’s where my love for storytelling really began. Every person seemed to carry a story worth understanding.

I still carry that curious little boy with me today. He’s just a little taller, a little wiser, and thankfully asks slightly fewer questions out loud.

Please walk us through your education journey. What you studied, why you studied it and where

Growing up, I had always been drawn to storytelling and performance. I started acting quite early, and I genuinely thought that would be the path I’d stay on. But life has a funny way of introducing plot twists when you’ve barely finished reading the first chapter.

I went on to study Law because I wanted a profession that challenged me intellectually and allowed me to make a meaningful impact. I’ve always enjoyed asking questions, solving problems, and understanding people beyond what they present on the surface. Law gave me a framework for all of that. It taught me to think critically, communicate clearly, and appreciate that every story has more than one side. I earned my LL.B. from Imo State University, Owerri, and after that, I attended the Nigerian Law School, where I was called to the Nigerian Bar.

Becoming a lawyer was one of the proudest moments of my life. It wasn’t just about the degree or the wig and gown, although I’ll admit, wearing them does make you feel like you’ve unlocked a new character in life. Law school itself was an experience. Equal parts enlightening and humbling. There were days I questioned my life choices, days fuelled almost entirely by determination and caffeine, and days when sleep became more of a suggestion than a necessity. But every challenge stretched me, and looking back, I’m grateful for all of it.

What many people don’t know is that while I was building my legal career, a part of me never stopped loving acting. Storytelling never left me; it simply waited patiently while I completed another chapter of my life. Once I finished my legal education, returning to the screen didn’t feel like starting over. It felt like coming home, with a lot more life experience than I had before.

What was your entry point into Nollywood, as in role and people? What did those early days in Nollywood look like?

My entry into the industry came through a character named Maxwell in a film called The Fear. Maxwell was a high school student who got his classmate pregnant. Out of fear and desperation, he gave her pills to terminate the pregnancy, and she tragically lost her life. It was a heartbreaking story, but it wasn’t just about one young boy’s mistake. It held up a mirror to issues we continue to grapple with as a society: unwanted pregnancies, the dangers of self-medication, poor sex education, fear, shame, and the consequences of making life-altering decisions without guidance. For a first film, it was a role that carried weight, and I was grateful to be part of a story that aimed to spark conversations rather than entertain.

Was there a moment you questioned whether you were in the right place, and what kept you going?

Those early days in Nollywood honestly felt like walking into the deep end without knowing how cold the water would be. There were moments I looked around and thought, “Dammit… I’m in soup. How exactly am I supposed to survive here?” I witnessed things that challenged my expectations, met people whose approach to life and work made me question whether I had stepped into the right industry, and there were days when walking away seemed like the easier option. But every time that thought crossed my mind, something stronger answered it. I remembered why I started. I’ve never been someone who begins a journey only to abandon it because it became difficult. If anything, challenges have a way of strengthening my resolve. My family raised me to finish what I start, and that mindset has stayed with me. I knew what I wanted, not just fame or recognition, but a career built on meaningful storytelling, excellence, and longevity. I knew the road wouldn’t be easy, but I also knew this was the road I wanted to travel.

Ironically, stepping away from acting for a few years to focus on my legal education gave me even greater perspective. When I eventually returned after being called to the Nigerian Bar, I came back with thicker skin, greater discipline and a clearer sense of purpose. I wasn’t looking for shortcuts anymore; I was looking to build something that would last.

So yes, I questioned the industry at times. I questioned the process. I even questioned myself. But I never questioned my purpose. I always believed I’d reach the finish line. For me, it has never been a question of if. It’s simply a question of when.

Many people see law and acting as two completely different worlds. How have you been balancing the two somewhat contrasting career paths?

Interestingly, I don’t see law and acting as opposites. Law taught me to analyse people; acting teaches me to understand them. One is rooted in evidence, the other in empathy. Both require discipline, preparation, and the ability to tell a compelling story. So when people ask me whether I’m a lawyer or an actor, I usually smile and say, “Both.” One career helps me understand the human condition, and the other gives me the privilege of bringing it to life. I don’t think I have to choose between them. They have both shaped the person and the storyteller I am today.

That said, balancing them isn’t always as graceful as it sounds. The truth is, one will almost always demand more of me at a particular time. The key is making sure the sacrifice is intentional and worthwhile. When I was pursuing my LL.B. and later attending the Nigerian Law School, acting naturally took a back seat because that season required my complete focus. Now that I’m actively building my career in entertainment again, there are moments when acting demands more of my time and energy. I’ve learned that balance doesn’t necessarily mean giving everything equal attention every single day; sometimes it means giving each career what it needs in the season it needs it most. Each profession has made me better at the other.

If I’m presenting or hosting, my legal training also comes in handy. Law teaches you to think on your feet, organise your thoughts, communicate with precision, and remain composed under pressure. Those skills translate beautifully to life in front of a camera or on a stage. Both careers have shaped who I am. Both continue to challenge me in different ways, and both allow me to contribute meaningfully to society. I’ve accepted that there will be seasons when one career is louder than the other. But as long as I have the opportunity, I’ll continue investing in both.

I really like that response. So, what’s that unconventional thought you have about the world?

I have this slightly unconventional thought that the world would probably be a kinder place if people were as curious as they are certain. We’ve become very quick to decide who people are, what they meant, or why they did something. But curiosity asks different questions. It says, “What am I missing?” or “What happened to this person before this moment?”

I don’t think curiosity makes you naive. I think it makes you human. Sometimes the biggest difference between conflict and understanding is simply choosing to ask one more question before forming an opinion.

One moment in your life you felt utterly proud of yourself, and nothing else mattered?

Without a doubt, it was the day I was called to the Nigerian Bar. I’ll never forget hearing the words, “You may now put on your wig.” It sounds like a simple instruction, but in that moment, it represented years of sacrifice, discipline, late nights and perseverance.

Everything I had worked for suddenly became real. For those few moments, nothing else mattered. Every challenge, every setback, every sleepless night – it was all worth it.

A skill or hobby you picked up in the past year and enjoy?

I’ve recently taken an interest in lawn tennis, and I’ve genuinely been enjoying it. I’m still learning, so I have more enthusiasm than skill at the moment. Let’s just say the tennis ball doesn’t always cooperate, but we’ll get there.

Two things you would rather be if you’re not a lawyer or actor?

Probably a basketball player or a writer.

I’ve always enjoyed basketball and, if I may say so myself, I’m pretty decent on the court. As for writing, I’ve always loved telling stories and expressing ideas, so I think I’d still find myself in a profession built around storytelling, just with a pen instead of a camera.

What’s something you’d want people to know more about you?

I think people often assume I’m serious all the time because of the whole lawyer-actor combination, but I’m actually quite easygoing and enjoy the simple things.

I’m also a very adventurous person. I love exploring new places, trying new experiences, and saying yes to things that push me out of my comfort zone. Oh, and I absolutely love food. I’ll happily try different cuisines, but once I know what I like, I’m very loyal to it.

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Many thanks to Chisom Sydney Ihionu for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

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