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Victony’s 15-Track Starlife Tracklist Features Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, Young Jonn and More

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Victony’s 15-Track Starlife Tracklist Features Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, Young Jonn and More

Victony has revealed the official 15-song tracklist for his sophomore album, Starlife, dropping on 21 August 2026. Executive produced by Shay Royale and Elochukwu Ububa, the project features guest appearances from Bnxn, Blaqbonez and more.

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Nigerian singer Victony wearing glasses and a red cap in a portrait photo

Victony is set to release his sophomore album, Starlife, on 21 August 2026, featuring 15 tracks with guest appearances from Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, BabyboyAV, Young Jonn, and Fola. Photo Credit: Victony/Instagram 

If you’ve been rocking to “Slick” and “Fresh” and still can’t get enough of Victony, don’t worry, by this time tomorrow, you’ll have a brand-new album to keep you company. The Nigerian music star is set to release his sophomore studio album, Starlife, on Friday, 21 August 2026, and he has now given fans a look at exactly what is coming with the full 15-track album tracklist.

The tracklist follows a private listening party in London and the release of the album’s lead singles, giving us a little more insight into the project ahead of its arrival. And if you were wondering who Victony invited along for the ride, there are a few familiar names on the list.

Bnxn joins Victony on “Who This”, while Blaqbonez and YKB team up with him on the title track, “Starlife”. The collaborations continue with BabyboyAV on “Pino”, Young Jonn on “Armed & Dangerous” and Fola on “Twin”, bringing the number of guest appearances on the album to five.

That leaves 10 solo tracks where Victony takes centre stage, including “Too Lit”, “Fyne”, “Clear”, “Slick”, “2Fresh”, “Can Juice”, “Missin Piece”, “Amazon” and “Typo”. With the full Victony Starlife tracklist now revealed, fans can finally see how the album is shaping up before the full project lands.

Official tracklist back cover for Victony Starlife album featuring 15 songs

Official cover art for Victony’s Starlife album listing 15 tracks including features from Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, BabyboyAV, Young Jonn, and Fola. Photo Credit: Victony/Instagram 

Starlife comes two years after Victony’s 2024 debut album, Stubborn, which featured songs such as “Soweto”. The new project is executive produced by Shay “Gideon” Royale and Elochukwu Ububa, with Victony bringing together a mix of solo records and collaborations for his next release.

And with Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, BabyboyAV, Young Jonn and Fola all making appearances, there is already plenty to explore once Starlife drops.

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