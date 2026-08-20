Victony’s 15-Track Starlife Tracklist Features Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, Young Jonn and More

If you’ve been rocking to “Slick” and “Fresh” and still can’t get enough of Victony, don’t worry, by this time tomorrow, you’ll have a brand-new album to keep you company. The Nigerian music star is set to release his sophomore studio album, Starlife, on Friday, 21 August 2026, and he has now given fans a look at exactly what is coming with the full 15-track album tracklist.

The tracklist follows a private listening party in London and the release of the album’s lead singles, giving us a little more insight into the project ahead of its arrival. And if you were wondering who Victony invited along for the ride, there are a few familiar names on the list.

Bnxn joins Victony on “Who This”, while Blaqbonez and YKB team up with him on the title track, “Starlife”. The collaborations continue with BabyboyAV on “Pino”, Young Jonn on “Armed & Dangerous” and Fola on “Twin”, bringing the number of guest appearances on the album to five.

That leaves 10 solo tracks where Victony takes centre stage, including “Too Lit”, “Fyne”, “Clear”, “Slick”, “2Fresh”, “Can Juice”, “Missin Piece”, “Amazon” and “Typo”. With the full Victony Starlife tracklist now revealed, fans can finally see how the album is shaping up before the full project lands.

Starlife comes two years after Victony’s 2024 debut album, Stubborn, which featured songs such as “Soweto”. The new project is executive produced by Shay “Gideon” Royale and Elochukwu Ububa, with Victony bringing together a mix of solo records and collaborations for his next release.

And with Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, BabyboyAV, Young Jonn and Fola all making appearances, there is already plenty to explore once Starlife drops.