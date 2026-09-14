Take a Night Drive Through Abuja With EvadLusi’s “Wuse Miami”

There’s something about Abuja after dark, and EvadLusi is putting that feeling into music with his latest release, Wuse Miami.

Recorded in Wuse 2, Abuja, in 2023, the track takes its cues from the neighbourhood that inspired it. From late-night outings and city lights to the laid-back feel of Wuse, Wuse Miami captures a side of Abuja that feels familiar to anyone who has spent a night out in the city.

The song moves with an easy rhythm and laid-back groove, making it a natural fit for a night drive, an evening out or those playlists that need something smooth in the background. There’s a relaxed quality to the track, but it still has enough movement to keep you listening.

What makes the song particularly interesting is how closely it stays connected to its setting. Rather than simply borrowing the name, EvadLusi draws from his experience of Wuse 2 and turns those memories into something you can hear. The result is a track that gives listeners a feel for the neighbourhood while leaving plenty of room for their own interpretation.

For EvadLusi, Wuse Miami is a way of putting a place he knows into sound. It brings together the atmosphere of Wuse 2 and his own musical perspective, creating a record that feels rooted in Abuja while still having a wider appeal.

Listen below