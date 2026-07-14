The Expedition Conference XI: The Shift That Powered a Room of 4,500

On June 4, 2026, The Expedition Conference returned for its eleventh edition at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos and this time, the theme wasn’t just a title. “The Shift: Powering the Emerging Economy” became the through line for a day that brought together nearly 4,500 registrants, 18 panelists, and 2 keynote speakers for one of the most ambitious editions in the conference’s history.



Delivered by The Nigerian Economics Students Association, University of Lagos, The Expedition Conference (TEC) XI was built on a simple premise: that the future of Nigeria’s economy is being shaped right now, by the people willing to shift how they think, build, and lead.





That premise showed up everywhere, from keynote addresses by Obi Asika (Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture) and Segun Odusanya (CEO, FSDH Group), to a lineup of speakers spanning fintech, venture capital, media, and public policy. The conference’s reach extended beyond the auditorium too, earning coverage on Channels TV, a testament to how far the conversation travelled.



None of it would have been possible without the infrastructure behind it. Three headline sponsors — Verve, Luno, and Monica — anchored a partner ecosystem of 8 additional sponsors, including MTN, Maltina, Zedcrest Wealth, and FSDH, whose backing made the scale of the event possible.





But the numbers that mattered most weren’t on the sponsor board. They were the 120 committed volunteers who worked the event from setup to breakdown, the WhatsApp community of 500 people who stayed engaged long before the doors opened, and the 7 schools invited to bring their students directly into the room where these conversations were happening.



In the weeks leading up to the conference, the team ran 3 publicity walks across campus to build momentum on the ground — the kind of unglamorous, door-to-door work that rarely gets photographed but is often what fills a room.



After the event, the team didn’t just pack up and move on. A volunteers’ hangout was held to hand out certificates and thank the people who made the day run, a quiet closing chapter that mattered as much as the main event itself.



A month on, the conversations from TEC XI are still going. That, more than any single number, is the clearest sign that the shift is already underway.

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