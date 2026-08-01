Most Advertising Programmes Teach You the Industry. EXPAD Forms You into Its Leadership

Because knowledge of advertising is common; but the mastery of it is not. Every professional in this space knows the language of advertising. But not every professional is equipped to lead it, to shape strategy, drive creativity, and set the standard others follow. That gap is what separates a participant in the industry from a leader of it. EXPAD exists to close that gap, deliberately.



EXPAD (The Executive Programme in Advertising) at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, in partnership with Troyka Holdings, one of Africa’s leading advertising and public relations conglomerates, is not a conventional training. It is a practice-centered masterclass, built to transfer real skill, real judgment, and real expertise to those shaping one of Africa’s most influential industries.



Across twenty-eight days spread over five months, the programme moves through the full arc of advertising leadership, from strategy and creativity, through management and best-practice compliance, to digital immersion and data-driven thinking, with practical exposure woven through every stage.



What to expect:

Four weeks of intensive lectures covering strategy, creativity, and management

A foundation rooted in African advertising philosophy, regulation, and cultural value

One week of practical immersion at Troyka Holdings

Embedded digital and metrics-driven thinking as industry standard, not extra

Two days of group project presentations to test what you’ve built

This program is designed for advertising executives, corporate communication managers, public relations leaders, media and communication professionals, and business owners ready to lead this industry, not just work within it.

Program dates: September 21, 2026 (across five months)

Samsideen: 0701-017-8911

Chidimma: 0806-638-5629

Email: [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for EXPAD