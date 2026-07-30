The Macallan Launches Diamonds Are Forever Limited Release in Nigeria with Exclusive Engagements in Lagos and Abuja

The Macallan has launched its Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release in Nigeria with exclusive tasting experiences in Lagos and Abuja, bringing together whisky enthusiasts, collectors and members of the media to celebrate one of the distillery’s most exclusive releases.

Held across both cities, the tasting sessions offered guests an opportunity to discover the story behind the expression while exploring the craftsmanship that defines The Macallan. Guided by The Macallan Brand Ambassador and Educator, Daniel Atteh, attendees were introduced to the inspiration behind the release, its connection to the enduring legacy of the James Bond franchise and the meticulous whisky-making process behind every bottle.

Crafted by Whisky Maker Russell Greig, the expression was distilled in 2007 and matured for 18 years in bespoke hybrid casks of sherry-seasoned European and American oak, alongside American oak casks previously seasoned with red wine. Bottled at 45.5 per cent ABV, the whisky presents aromas of polished oak, vanilla bean and dried fruits, followed by layers of caramel, cocoa, coffee, figs, berries and gentle spice.

Speaking on the launch, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Edrington Nigeria and West and Central Africa, , said:

” Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release is a remarkable expression that reflects our dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling. Bringing this release to Nigeria allows us to share not only a rare whisky but also the legacy, artistry and attention to detail that continue to define The Macallan,”

Beyond showcasing the release, the tasting experiences gave guests a deeper appreciation of the craftsmanship behind the whisky, from cask selection and maturation to the distinctive flavour profile that defines the expression. The guided sessions also provided an opportunity for attendees to engage with the story behind one of The Macallan’s rarest releases.

The Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release marks the second chapter in The Macallan’s celebration of the James Bond legacy, following the Bond 60th Anniversary Release introduced in 2022. Created to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Diamonds Are Forever, the expression continues the distillery’s tradition of pairing exceptional whisky-making with one of cinema’s most enduring stories.

Through the launch in Lagos and Abuja, The Macallan continues to reinforce its presence in Nigeria by creating meaningful experiences that bring consumers closer to the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and some of its most exceptional single malt whiskies.

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