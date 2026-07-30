Connect with us

Events

The Macallan Launches Diamonds Are Forever Limited Release in Nigeria with Exclusive Engagements in Lagos and Abuja

Events

World PR Day 2026: Inside GLG Communications' Glamorous PR Power List Soirée & Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop

First Look: Inside the Stunning Big Brother Naija Season 11 House!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

It's Almost Time for Big Brother Naija Season 11! Stay Locked on BellaNaija for Updates, Recaps & More

Events

African Marketplace Dubai 2026 Returns in October: AMP 2026 Is Opening Real Doors for African and Caribbean Entrepreneurs

Events

To Claim Tomorrow, We Must Dare to Dream Again - The Next Gen Collective

Events

Glitz, Grit & Finance: Inside the Exclusive Launch of ‘The Challengers’ Book - The VFD Origin Story

Events

Ananse Centre for Design Lagos graduates first cohort of Fashion Incubator entrepreneurs in Lagos

Events

The Writing Clinic: Where Better Writing Begins

Events

Master the Art of Creative Presentation and Public Speaking

Events

The Macallan Launches Diamonds Are Forever Limited Release in Nigeria with Exclusive Engagements in Lagos and Abuja

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Macallan has launched its Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release in Nigeria with exclusive tasting experiences in Lagos and Abuja, bringing together whisky enthusiasts, collectors and members of the media to celebrate one of the distillery’s most exclusive releases.

Held across both cities, the tasting sessions offered guests an opportunity to discover the story behind the expression while exploring the craftsmanship that defines The Macallan. Guided by The Macallan Brand Ambassador and Educator, Daniel Atteh, attendees were introduced to the inspiration behind the release, its connection to the enduring legacy of the James Bond franchise and the meticulous whisky-making process behind every bottle.

Crafted by Whisky Maker Russell Greig, the expression was distilled in 2007 and matured for 18 years in bespoke hybrid casks of sherry-seasoned European and American oak, alongside American oak casks previously seasoned with red wine. Bottled at 45.5 per cent ABV, the whisky presents aromas of polished oak, vanilla bean and dried fruits, followed by layers of caramel, cocoa, coffee, figs, berries and gentle spice.

Speaking on the launch, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Edrington Nigeria and West and Central Africa, , said:

” Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release is a remarkable expression that reflects our dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling. Bringing this release to Nigeria allows us to share not only a rare whisky but also the legacy, artistry and attention to detail that continue to define The Macallan,” 

Beyond showcasing the release, the tasting experiences gave guests a deeper appreciation of the craftsmanship behind the whisky, from cask selection and maturation to the distinctive flavour profile that defines the expression. The guided sessions also provided an opportunity for attendees to engage with the story behind one of The Macallan’s rarest releases.

The Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release marks the second chapter in The Macallan’s celebration of the James Bond legacy, following the Bond 60th Anniversary Release introduced in 2022. Created to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Diamonds Are Forever, the expression continues the distillery’s tradition of pairing exceptional whisky-making with one of cinema’s most enduring stories.

Through the launch in Lagos and Abuja, The Macallan continues to reinforce its presence in Nigeria by creating meaningful experiences that bring consumers closer to the brand’s heritage, craftsmanship and some of its most exceptional single malt whiskies.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php