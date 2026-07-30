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Occupy the Room: IAMe Africa’s 4th Annual Conference Calls Women to Lead Kingdom Business

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Robod Showroom, Fourways Sandton, South Africa.
Suits and Sneakers.
Spreadsheets and Scripture.

I Am Everything Africa’s 4th Annual Conference doesn’t ask African women to pick a lane; it hands them the whole intersection.

Themed “Kingdom Business: Occupying Spaces, Influencing Culture,” the one-day gathering lands at the Robod Showroom in Fourways, Sandton, on Saturday August 22, 8AM to 4PM.

Founder Sifa Tshiswaka built IAMe on one belief: the marketplace and the mission were never meant to be separate.

“I want to be part of the change that I want to see,” she says.

Four years in, the conference has grown from a single room of believers into a full-day movement drawing entrepreneurs, executives, diplomats, creatives, and students from across the continent.



The programme is stacked: keynote addresses, leadership panels, Pan-African trade conversations, and the I Am Everything Awards Ceremony honoring standout women across industries. Headlining the money talk is the newly announced Girl Math: Women and Personal Finance Panel.

Savings. Spendings. Real conversations.
Unpacking what real financial confidence looks like once the memes are put aside.

Tickets are selling at R750. Dress code: Suits & Sneakers — because this is a room built for both.


🎟️ Get tickets here

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BellaNaija is a Media Partner for IAMe Africa

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