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PAU School of Media And Communications Sets to Hold Stakeholder Relations and Media Management Programme

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Reputation is rarely built through a single campaign or protected by a well-crafted press statement. It is earned gradually through the quality of an organisation’s relationships, the consistency of its communication and the confidence with which it engages its stakeholders.

When difficult questions arise, expectations change or crises emerge, organisations discover that reputation is not determined by what they say in the moment—it is determined by the credibility they have built long before that moment arrived.

For this reason, stakeholder relations and media management have become strategic functions rather than communication activities. They shape how organisations engage those who matter most, influence public perception, preserve institutional credibility and maintain trust before, during and after periods of uncertainty.

The Stakeholder Relations and Media Management Programme at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University aims to equip professionals with the strategic perspective, practical tools and communication skills required to engage stakeholders effectively, manage media interactions confidently and protect organisational reputation in an increasingly complex communication environment.

What Participants Will Learn

  • Participants will develop practical capabilities to:
  • Design and implement effective stakeholder engagement strategies.
  • Build and sustain relationships with diverse stakeholder groups.
  • Prepare for media interviews, press briefings and public engagements.
  • Manage media interactions with clarity, confidence and professionalism.
  • Protect brand equity through strategic public communication.
  • Communicate effectively before, during and after crises.
  • Respond to difficult questions with credibility and composure.
  • Strengthen organisational trust through purposeful stakeholder and media engagement.

Who Should Attend?

This programme is designed for professionals responsible for shaping organisational relationships, communication and reputation, including:

  • Corporate Affairs Professionals
  • Corporate Communications and Public Relations Practitioners
  • Special Assistants and Media Advisers
  • Chief Press Secretaries
  • Information Officers
  • Relationship Managers
  • Marketing and Brand Professionals
  • Government Communication Officers
  • Senior Executives responsible for stakeholder engagement and public communication

Programme Details

Date: October 14 – 17, 2026
Venue: Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
Programme Fee: 410,000

Communication shapes perception. Relationships sustain trust. Together, they define reputation.

Join the Stakeholder Relations and Media Management Programme and strengthen your ability to lead conversations, engage stakeholders strategically and represent your organisation with confidence.

Register today.

For enquiries:

Samsideen: 0701 017 8911
Chidimma: 0806 638 5629

Visit the Website for more information.

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