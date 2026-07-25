Pan Atlantic University: Corporate Identity and Brand Management (CIBM) Programme

A brand is not defined only by its logo, colours or visual identity. It is shaped by the experiences, perceptions and relationships an organisation builds with both its clients and stakeholders over time.



The strongest brands are not simply recognised; they are understood, trusted and consistently experienced. They emerge when an organisation’s identity, values, communication, clients, and stakeholder experiences are intentionally aligned.



Corporate Identity and Brand Management (CIBM) at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University provides the framework for achieving that alignment. This four-day executive programme explores the strategic principles behind corporate identity, brand development and brand management, helping you understand how organisations can create meaningful brand experiences, maintain consistency across communication channels and strengthen their competitive position.



You will get to understand how to:

Develop and manage a strong corporate identity.

Align brand strategy with organisational goals.

Translate organisational values into meaningful brand experiences.

Strengthen consistency across communication platforms and stakeholder touchpoints.

Manage brand perception and enhance organisational credibility.

Apply effective brand management principles to create long-term brand value.



Who Should Attend

This programme is designed for professionals responsible for shaping, managing or communicating organisational identity, including:

Corporate Communication Managers

Brand and Marketing Managers

Public Relations Practitioners

Business Development Managers

Advertising and Creative Professionals

Media and Communication Professionals

Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

Professionals responsible for managing brand reputation and organisational image

Whether you are managing an established corporate brand, building a new identity or seeking to strengthen your organisation’s market presence, this programme provides the strategic frameworks and practical insights required to manage brands effectively.



Programme Details

Date: 24 – 27 August 2026

Venue: School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Duration: Four-Day Executive Programme

Programme Fee: ₦550,000



Build the expertise to create brands that are recognised, trusted and remembered.

Register today or contact us for more information.



Contact:

Samsideen: 0701 017 8911

Chidimma: 0806 638 5629

For more information, Kindly visit the Website.

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