The Macallan x The Delborough Host Exclusive Michelin-Star Dining Experience in Lagos

The Macallan, the renowned single malt Scotch whisky, partnered with The Delborough Lagos to host an exclusive dining experience that brought together some of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders, entrepreneurs and cultural tastemakers, marking a significant moment in the evolution of experiential luxury in the country.



Held at Dani Restaurant within The Delborough Lagos, the intimate evening celebrated the shared values of craftsmanship, heritage and excellence that define both brands. Guests experienced a thoughtfully curated menu by Chef Sauro Bison, the Italian Michelin starred chef recently brought on board by The Delborough as part of its ambition to build what could become Africa’s first Michelin starred restaurant, paired with a selection of The Macallan’s finest single malt expressions.



The collaboration reflects the growing demand for meaningful luxury experiences in Lagos, where affluent consumers are increasingly seeking curated moments that combine exceptional hospitality, fine dining and premium spirits. By bringing together world class whisky and culinary artistry, The Macallan and The Delborough showcased a new expression of luxury rooted in quality, storytelling and attention to detail.



Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a guided tasting of three expressions from The Macallan portfolio, the 15-Year-Old Double Cask, the 18-Year-Old Double Cask and the 25-Year-Old Sherry Oak, with each whisky intentionally paired to complement the flavours of Chef Bison’s tasting menu. In a unique interpretation of whisky beyond the glass, The Macallan 12-Year-Old was also incorporated into the chef’s signature dishes, creating an immersive food and whisky pairing experience.



Speaking on the collaboration, Daniel Atteh, The Macallan Brand Ambassador & Educator, said:

“The Macallan has always been synonymous with craftsmanship and exceptional quality. Our partnership with The Delborough reflects our shared commitment to creating memorable experiences that celebrate excellence, bringing together extraordinary whisky, exceptional cuisine and meaningful conversations in a setting that embodies modern luxury.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Jimmy Antonios, General Manager of The Delborough Lagos, said:

“At The Delborough, we are committed to delivering world-class hospitality experiences that place Lagos alongside the world’s leading luxury destinations. Partnering with The Macallan allowed us to create an evening where culinary excellence, refined hospitality and exceptional whisky came together in a truly memorable way.“

The evening concluded with guests raising a final toast to craftsmanship, innovation and the growing influence of Nigeria’s luxury hospitality industry, reinforcing Lagos’ position as a destination for globally inspired, culturally relevant luxury experiences.



For The Macallan, the collaboration reinforces its commitment to creating immersive experiences that extend beyond the glass, while for The Delborough Lagos, it further strengthens its reputation as a destination where global culinary excellence meets African luxury.

Please savour The Macallan responsibly.

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