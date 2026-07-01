Nominations Open for AWIEF Awards 2026 Honouring and Celebrating Africa’s Women Entrepreneurs



The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) calls for nominations for the 2026 edition of the prestigious AWIEF Awards.

The AWIEF Awards was established since 2017 to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of female founders and business leaders across Africa.

The Awards have showcased and honoured exceptional women leaders who are building successful businesses, driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to Africa’s economic growth, while inspiring future generations and highlighting the vital role of women in Africa’s development.

To remain relevant and responsive to Africa’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem, this year the Awards categories have been refined to better reflect emerging trends, innovation, and impact.

In addition to updating the existing categories, AWIEF has introduced the Male Ally Award to recognise male leaders whose actions and influence have contributed meaningfully to advancing women’s economic empowerment and leadership.

The winners of the AWIEF Awards 2026 will be announced at a high-profile awards ceremony and gala dinner on 11 November 2026, as the grand finale of the AWIEF 2026 Conference, taking place on 10 and 11 November 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

Awards Categories

Woman to Watch Award

The Woman to Watch Award recognises a female leader under 35, or founder/leader of a venture under three years old, based in or primarily operating in Africa, who is already demonstrating strong early traction through revenue, pilots, partnerships, users, or beneficiaries.

Tech Pioneer Award

This award spotlights a female founder or senior leader with at least five years’ experience in technology or innovation, who is using tech, digital tools, data, or deep-tech solutions at the core of the business or initiative to tackle a clearly defined African challenge such as access, inclusion, efficiency, or scalability.



Agri Award

Honouring outstanding women in agriculture, this Award celebrates female founders and leaders with 5+ years in agriculture, agri-processing, agri-tech, food systems, or value chains, who are transforming Africa’s food systems and value chains while advancing productivity, sustainability, food security, or farmer livelihoods.

Creative Visionary Award

The Creative Visionary Award recognises a female entrepreneur, creator, or leader with at least five years’ experience in the creative industries (such as fashion, design, media, film, music, art, architecture, digital content, or cultural industries) who is significantly shaping African narratives, culture, or creative economies.



Impact for Good Award

The Impact for Good Award honours a female founder or leader whose initiative has been active for at least three years in sustainability, climate, energy, social innovation, community development, health, or education, and can demonstrate measurable social and/or environmental impact well beyond intent or pilot stage.



Male Ally Award

The Male Ally Award honours a male leader, founder, executive, policymaker, or senior decision-maker with 10+ years of leadership who goes beyond words to actively break barriers for women in Africa, driving sustained, systemic change for women’s economic empowerment.



Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award honours a visionary, female leader with at least 25 years of leadership, entrepreneurship, or public service whose lifelong contribution has helped shape Africa’s economic, social, or institutional development and paved the way for future generations of women trailblazers.



No nominations are required for this category. Each year AWIEF identifies and selects from across African regions the recipient for this special award.



How to Nominate

You can nominate yourself or someone else. To submit nominations, please go to: https://awief.untap.us/awief-awards-2026

Nominations close on 3 August 2026, at 11:59 PM CAT.

Important Dates

Nominations Open: 30 June 2026

Nominations Close: 3 August 2026

Finalists Announced: September 2026

AWIEF 2026 Conference and Awards Gala Dinner: 10 – 11 November 2026

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for AWIEF