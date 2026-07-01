Tolulope Tunde Ajiboye Calls Young Nigerians to Choose Strength, Courage and Purpose at The Undaunted Conference 2026

Strength. Purpose. Resilience. Courage.

These were the defining conversations at the 2026 edition of The Undaunted Conference (TUC), where thousands of young Nigerians gathered in Abuja for a transformative day of conversations designed to inspire a generation to thrive beyond life’s setbacks.

Convened by Tolulope Tunde Ajiboye, this year’s conference, themed “The Unapologetic Edition,” brought together respected leaders, industry experts, entrepreneurs, creatives and changemakers who challenged attendees to embrace purpose, build resilience and pursue excellence in every area of life.

Setting the tone for the day, Tolulope Tunde Ajiboye delivered a deeply personal welcome address that resonated with the audience as she spoke candidly about navigating grief, disappointment, uncertainty and life’s unexpected seasons.

She reminded participants that true strength is not found in a life without challenges, but in the decision to keep showing up despite them.

“Today, I do not stand before you as someone who has figured everything out, but as a woman who has experienced loss, disappointment, uncertainty and grief. Giving up would have been easier than pressing on, yet we are here.”

Encouraging attendees not to delay their dreams while waiting for perfect conditions, she added,

“There will never be a perfect time. There will always be reasons to postpone your vision, but purpose does not wait for convenience. It responds to courage. If God has placed a dream in your heart, begin where you are, with what you have. Keep showing up, keep building and keep believing.”

The conference continued with an inspiring keynote delivered by former Accountant General of the Federation and Nigeria’s first female Accountant General, Dr. Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein, who challenged young Nigerians to remain resilient despite economic and personal challenges.

“Greatness is not born in comfort alone. It is often formed in the midst of adversity by men and women who refuse to give up,” she said, encouraging participants to stay committed to their vision even when circumstances seem uncertain.

A fireside conversation featuring Nollywood actor Stan Nze further inspired attendees to remain optimistic about the future while staying disciplined and consistent in pursuing their goals.

“You need to find positivity in your future one way or another. You need to know that your dreams are valid and that they are possible. You must dream and work consistently so that you can reap the rewards in the future,” he said.

Throughout the day, speakers including Jennifer Ariwigwe, Bukola Akerele, Olusola Dada, Vivian Savia, George Omoraro, Pamela Momoh, Dr. Megor Ikuenobe and Ife Aderibigbe shared practical lessons on leadership, entrepreneurship, finance and relationships, equipping participants with tools to build lives of purpose and impact.

One of the standout moments of the conference was the live business pitch competition, where members of the audience determined the winner through a transparent voting process. The overall winner received a ₦500,000 business grant. The first runner up received ₦250,000, courtesy of a conference partner, while the overall winner also received an additional ₦100,000 cash prize, courtesy of another partner, further reinforcing the conference’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs with tangible resources to grow their businesses.

Selected entrepreneurs also received free Point of Sale terminals through Redtech, reinforcing the conference’s commitment to empowering small businesses with practical support beyond inspiration.

More than a conference, The Undaunted Conference 2026 became a powerful reminder that strength is built through resilience, purpose is worth pursuing and courage has the power to transform lives.

With thousands of participants, meaningful conversations, mentorship opportunities and life changing connections, the conference reaffirmed Tolulope Tunde Ajiboye’s vision of raising a generation of undaunted leaders who refuse to be defined by their circumstances but are determined to thrive and make meaningful impact.

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