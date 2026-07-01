The SheCan DoMore Conference 2026

Speakers at the SheCan Conference 7.0 urged women to define success on their own terms, embrace resilience, and pursue opportunities with clarity and courage. Across every session, the message was clear: women can achieve more when they recognise their value and act intentionally.



On June 19, thousands of women gathered at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, for the seventh edition of the SheCan Conference, one of Nigeria’s leading platforms for women’s empowerment, leadership development, and economic advancement.



With over 13,832 registrations recorded ahead of the event, attendees filled the main hall and overflow hall two, with many standing throughout the programme despite the heavy morning rain. The turnout reflected the determination of Nigerian women to learn, grow, and succeed.

Under the theme “She Can Do More,” speakers from business, public service, faith, and entrepreneurship shared lessons on leadership, wealth creation, personal growth, and resilience.



General Manager, Enterprise Sales at MTN, Febisola Oyeniyi, opened the conference by redefining excellence as “not perfection, but the attitude of doing things well and not keeping quiet about the things you have done well.“



Convener Dr. Ezinne Ezeani reaffirmed SheCan Nigeria’s commitment to empowering women through year-round initiatives including mentorship, career and business development, networking opportunities, charity projects, and skills acquisition programmes. She described SheCan as a movement dedicated to helping women achieve sustainable growth and greater impact.



Chairman of Loft & Keys Advisory, Austin Albert, shared his journey from humble beginnings and encouraged women to pursue financial independence through intentional planning, disciplined investing, and informed risk-taking. He also highlighted opportunities within the Dubai real estate market.



Founder of House of Tara, Tara Durotoye, challenged women to define success for themselves rather than compare their journeys with others. “Everyone needs to find what works for them and hold on to it,” she said.



Business consultant Fela Durotoye stressed that a woman’s success should never be measured by her husband’s achievements or financial status, but by her own growth, purpose, and contribution.



Entrepreneur Chantelle Abdul encouraged women to see opportunities hidden within challenges, noting that many people focus so much on problems that they miss the possibilities attached to them.



Politician and public servant Yewande Zaccheaus spoke on the importance of direction and discernment, reminding attendees that “not every opportunity deserves a yes.”



Pastor Toyin Bakare encouraged women to remain steadfast during difficult seasons, urging them to “keep building, even when progress feels slow.“



A panel discussion featuring Sari El-Khalil, Managing Director of 7UP Bottling Company, alongside Abdul and Bakare, explored leadership, value creation, and personal growth. El-Khalil noted that people perform better when they feel valued, while Abdul challenged women not to limit their vision for their lives.



Joining virtually, Dr. Fatoumatta Gaye, President of the Africa CEO Club, reflected on her journey from modest beginnings to global leadership, reminding participants that their starting point does not determine their destination.



Actor and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri urged women to pursue their ambitions boldly, even when others fail to understand their vision. She also encouraged attendees to set goals that stretch their potential.



Closing the conference, motivational speaker Olushola Olaleye reminded participants that success requires continuous effort, declaring that “success is not owned; it is rented, and the payment is made daily.”



Beyond the keynote sessions, attendees witnessed grants, cash rewards, giveaways, and support initiatives that benefited women from diverse backgrounds, including members of the deaf community. The atmosphere reflected the conference’s spirit of women empowering women.



By the end of the day, participants left with practical lessons on leadership, wealth creation, resilience, and self-belief, as well as the reassurance that they belong to a community committed to helping women become more, achieve more, and do more.



As one attendee summed it up: “I know I can be more.”





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