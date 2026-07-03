Tara Fela-Durotoye, Chef Fregz, and More Feature in Cinematic Campaign Launching the Itsekiri Global Homecoming 2026

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming Organising Committee has officially launched its highly anticipated visual campaign, ‘I Am Part of the Iwere Story,‘ featuring a prestigious lineup of global Itsekiri personalities, including renowned business leader Tara Fela-Durotoye, culinary artist Chef Fregz, distinguished legal titan Ayuli Jemide, and actor & comedienne Tomama (DatWarriGirl). The landmark 7-day cultural and economic convergence is scheduled to take place from August 16th to 22nd, 2026, in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State. Global delegates, diaspora families, and friends of Itsekiris are urged to secure their places immediately at the official registration portal: HERE

The core mandate of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming is rooted in a vision of sustainable, continuous connection. A call made by His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, on the 21st of August 2021 during his very first speech as King. The initiative calls on the global diaspora to establish a consistent rhythm of returning home to reconnect, preserve ancestral heritage, and strategically invest in the socio-economic fabric of the Warri Kingdom. This year’s inaugural gathering carries profound weight, as it directly coincides with the 5th Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri. It marks the very first unified global homecoming under his visionary reign, signalling a new dawn of collective progress and global integration for the Iwere Nation.

Speaking on the grand vision behind the initiative, the Board of Trustees Chair of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming Initiative, Tara Fela-Durotoye, an esteemed member of the Royal Order of Iwere (RoI) and a trailblazing African business leader who pioneered Nigeria’s first indigenous beauty conglomerate, emphasised the transformative power of a unified diaspora.

“Our culture is not just a reminder of where we come from; it is the blueprint for where we are going,” stated Fela-Durotoye. “We are calling on our sons and daughters from the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and across Nigeria to return to the source. This is a strategic gathering of minds, capital, and cultural pride designed to ignite lasting growth across our communities.”

The carefully curated 7-day itinerary offers an unprecedented blend of royal splendor, heritage tourism, and economic development, featuring voices such as Ade Mabo, a prominent member of the Royal Order of Iwere (RoI), a global entrepreneur, and founder of the Roli Mabo Foundation. The program kicks off on August 16th with a grand Arrival & Welcome Dinner.

Highlights of the week include the high-level Itsekiri Development Forum addressing youth empowerment, immersive tours of sacred historical landmarks such as the Ijala Royal Cemetery and the Mangrove Conservation Centre, and the spectacular, world-renowned Royal Regatta water pageantry on the Warri River. Delegates will also experience an evening of exclusive theatre with the Royal Family, pay formal homage during the full Coronation Anniversary ceremonies for His Majesty, and participate in the prestigious Queen’s Business Conference hosted by Olori Atuwatse III.

With global interest surging and premium hospitality logistics being finalised, the Organising Committee has introduced optimised registration frameworks, including exclusive 20% and 30% discount multipliers for family and group bookings.

To review the full itinerary, secure group packages, and access complimentary on-ground concierge and hotel reservation services, please visit the official platform at www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com and follow the page on social media at @itsekiriglobalhomecoming.

Media Contact: The Communications Team

Itsekiri Global Homecoming Organising Committee 2026

8 Olu Palace Road, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.itsekiriglobalhomecoming.com

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