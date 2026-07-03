Chargé d’Affaires Keith Heffern’s Remarks for 250th Independence Day Celebration Wednesday, July 1, 2026

(L-R) Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, Mr. Keith Heffern; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; with U.S. Consul General, Mr. Rick Swart, giving a toast during a reception commemorating the 250th U.S. Independence Anniversary in Lagos on Wednesday.

“Good evening, everyone. I am Keith Heffern, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, and it is a great honor to welcome you to the Consul General’s Residence to celebrate a truly historic milestone: the 250th Independence Day of the United States of America.

Please allow me to stand on existing protocol, welcoming all our distinguished guests and friends who have joined us this evening.

This year, our commemoration is called Freedom 250 in recognition of the past 250 years of American excellence and in anticipation of the next 250 years of U.S. leadership, innovation, and global engagement.

For more than six decades, our diplomatic relationship with Nigeria has grown to become one of the United States’s most important partnerships on the African continent.

As the United States places trade and investment at the heart of our engagement across Africa, dynamic cities like Lagos with its energy, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit play a critical role in driving economic growth and expanding commercial ties between our two nations. Nigeria is now the United States’ second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, two-way trade between our countries reached nearly $15 billion, a 14 percent increase over 2024! These aren’t just numbers. With more than 100 U.S. companies operating in Nigeria, they represent jobs, opportunities, and economic transformation for Americans and Nigerians.

One of our key priorities at the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is helping U.S. companies succeed in this market. We have partnered with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to deliver and execute a five-year memorandum of understanding called the U.S – Nigerian Commercial and Investment Partnership.

Now in year two, this partnership is a leading example of our bilateral commercial relationship in action. As a private sector-led initiative, we have nearly 50 U.S. and Nigerian companies uniting business leaders and policymakers to remove barriers to trade and investment. In January, Lagos hosted the first ministerial-level meeting under the partnership. Through this partnership, we have advanced cooperation in three strategic sectors: agriculture, the digital economy, and infrastructure, to drive long-term growth and shared prosperity.

To complement this growing economic relationship, our security cooperation plays an equally vital role in advancing stability, protecting shared interests, and creating the conditions for sustained prosperity.

Earlier this year, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, working alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, helped dismantle a major transnational criminal organization involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Efforts like these disrupt the illicit networks that undermine security, finance criminal activity, and threaten the safety and prosperity of our two nations.

We are also working together to strengthen maritime security. Last month, the U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander joined the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening regional security through African-led, U.S.-supported partnerships.

Beyond trade and investment, another powerful force that brings our countries together is culture.

Tonight’s theme of Motown is a powerful reminder of the global influence of American music and its enduring connections with Nigeria’s own vibrant creative community. Motown’s legacy—born in Detroit and celebrated worldwide for its artistry, innovation, and storytelling—continues to inspire artists across borders. And just as Motown shaped global music, Afrobeats has become a worldwide phenomenon, with artists from Nigeria now topping charts in the United States and around the world. I especially enjoyed watching Rema [reh-MAH] and Burna Boy perform during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies. Rema’s “Goals” will be our anthem as we root for Team USA in tonight’s round of 32 match.

As the United States enters what many call the American “Decade of Sports”—hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2028 Summer Olympic Games, and other major athletic events—we are eager to explore ways to deepen U.S.-Nigeria cultural and commercial ties through sports. Just last month, our commercial and public diplomacy teams supported the Professional Fighters League’s MMA debut in Nigeria under the Freedom250 banner, demonstrating excellence in American sports management and organizational capabilities to a global audience.

As we mark this 250th milestone, we also recognize the people who bring our relationship to life—especially the more than 14,000 Nigerians — many of whom are here tonight — who have participated in U.S. government exchange programs and now form a dynamic network of leaders. Their engagement with the United States continues to expand economic opportunity, strengthen strategic collaboration, and advance our shared interests.

The progress we celebrate tonight is not accidental. It is the result of decades of partnership, investment, and diplomacy. And it is why the United States is making one of its most significant investments anywhere in the world right here in Lagos.

In Eko Atlantic, construction continues on the new U.S. Consulate General compound. When completed, our new home will stand as a lasting symbol of the United States’ commitment to Nigeria and the enduring partnership between our two nations.

In closing, I wish to thank our many donors whose names are proudly displayed on the screens behind me. It’s their generosity that made this event possible.

Also, allow me to thank the amazing U.S. Consulate team who organized this event!

To all our guests and friends, thank you again for celebrating with us.

Here’s to the next 250 years of friendship and shared prosperity.”