Whose Name Is On The Title? Inside the Private Room Where African Women Are Learning to Own What They Build

There was no stage. No keynote. No rows of seats facing a panel. In a private room in Nairobi this June, 24 of East Africa’s most accomplished women, founders, executives, lawyers and investors, gathered around a single table under one agreement. What is said here stays here.

This was the inaugural Wealth Table™ Nairobi, convened by Radiant Collective Capital, and the first East African gathering of a movement that now spans over 140 women across 16 countries.

For Udo Okonjo, wealth strategist, author, Chair of Fine and Country West Africa, and Founder of Radiant Collective Capital, Nairobi was not an experiment. It was the next deliberate step in closing the gap between what African women achieve and what they actually own.

The Question Underneath Everything

Ask most accomplished African women about their financial lives and the answers follow a familiar script. Career growth. Business milestones. Investment intentions. What rarely surfaces is the harder question underneath all of it.

Whose name is on the title?

Okonjo’s argument is not that African women are failing. They are not. African women are building businesses, funding households, sitting on boards and driving industries. The problem, as she sees it, is that the continent has been measuring the wrong thing.

“We have never been afraid to build,” Okonjo says. “We were simply never taught to own. Income is rented. Ownership is held. And building something is not the same as owning it.”

Income, however impressive, is fragile. It can be interrupted, depleted, or lost entirely when circumstances shift. Ownership compounds. It is the variable that quietly decides whether a successful career becomes a wealthy life, and it is the variable most high-achieving women have been conditioned to defer, downplay, or leave to chance.

And If Your Name Is On It?

The Wealth Table™ does not stop at the first question, because a title deed alone is not yet wealth.

“If your name is on it, do not exhale,” Okonjo told the room. “Owning it is the starting line, not the finish. Does it work, or does it only sit? Will it survive you? And will it free another woman, or only you?”

It is a distinction her members recognise immediately. Ownership that ends with you is wealth. Ownership that opens the door for the next woman is legacy.

What Happens When the Room Is Private

The Wealth Table™ format is deliberate. No moderator. No audience. No performance. Only peers, carefully curated and equally accomplished, in a setting where candour is structurally built in.

Women who arrived as strangers left as collaborators, exploring partnerships, sharing resources, and asking questions they had never felt safe to raise in public. Deals being weighed. Investments quietly delayed. Decisions made in isolation. The conversations filled the room with a frankness that rarely survives a camera or a crowd.

One insight surfaced repeatedly. Ownership begins with consciousness. You cannot build what you have not decided to pursue, and that decision, the deliberate move from earning to owning, rarely happens alone.

It is the conviction on which Radiant Collective Capital was founded. What accomplished women most lack is not another conference, another network, or another panel telling them what is possible. What they need is a trusted peer group, and a private room where the question is not who do you know, but what are you building that will outlast you.

A Nigerian Voice, A Continental Room

Radiant Collective Capital is a women’s investment collective. Members gain access to independently reviewed deals in African real estate and global equities, and invest either individually or alongside the collective. Members meet at quarterly investment lounges, where live opportunities are examined and decisions made. Capital has been deployed in markets from Lagos to Marrakech to Zanzibar.

Nairobi marks the moment the collective crossed borders on its own terms, and it will not be the last. Okonjo is unambiguous about the scale of the ambition. This is not an event series. It is continental infrastructure, built so that African women are not merely present at the table but building it, owning it, and deciding who sits at it next.

“Africa’s women are not waiting to be invited to the table. We are building it, funding it, and putting our names on the title. Nairobi was never a destination. It was a beginning.” Udo Okonjo, Founder Radiant Collective Capital

The next chapter arrives in Lagos. The Radiant Wealth Summit, themed Women, Wealth and The Ownership Era, will be held on 24 October 2026 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

For the Woman Reading This

If you have been building a career, a business, a life, and quietly wondering why it still does not feel like enough, this conversation is for you.

If you have achieved more than you ever planned and realised your name is not attached to what compounds when you stop working, this room was made for you.

The Wealth Table™ opened in Nairobi. The question travels with it.

Wealth Is Designed.



About Radiant Collective Capital

Radiant Collective Capital is a women’s investment collective, founded by Udo Okonjo, convening over 140 accomplished women across 16 countries around the one conversation careers alone cannot complete. Ownership. Members access independently reviewed opportunities in African real estate and global equities, investing individually or collectively, and meet at quarterly investment lounges. The inaugural Wealth Table™ Nairobi was held in June 2026.

About Udo Okonjo

Udo Okonjo is Chair of Fine and Country West Africa, a wealth strategist, author and TEDx speaker, and Founder of Radiant Collective Capital, a pan-African investment collective dedicated to moving African women from access to ownership. Her mission is to help 100,000 African women build and own wealth by design by 2035.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Wealth Table hosted by Udo Okonjo