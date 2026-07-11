Celebration Church International Marks Six Months in Permanent Global Headquarters, Membership Surpasses 30,000

Celebration Church International (CCI) has marked two significant milestones during its annual Mid-Year Thanksgiving service, celebrating six months in its first permanent global headquarters and the growth of its membership to more than 30,000 across its global network.

The service was held simultaneously across the church’s campuses in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America and Australia, bringing together thousands of worshippers in a moment of reflection and gratitude for the first half of the year.

The occasion also marked a new chapter in the ministry’s thirteen-year journey. Founded in Lagos in 2012, Celebration Church International has grown from a single gathering into a global ministry with 55 campuses and 28 cell churches across Africa, Europe, North America and Australia.

Earlier this year, the church moved into Celebr8 Centre HQ on Vori Close, Lagos, establishing its first permanent global headquarters after more than a decade of operating from temporary venues. The facility now serves as the administrative and ministry hub for its growing international network.

Speaking during the service, Founder and Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, described the milestones as an opportunity to reflect on the ministry’s journey while remaining focused on its mission.

“Thirteen years in, and what God has done is worth marking. But we are more interested in what He is about to do. It is a reason to thank forward with greater conviction. The work of building people, strengthening communities and reaching cities is nowhere near finished, and honestly, that is the most exciting thing about where we are right now.”

The Thanksgiving service reflected the church’s 2026 theme, “The Ebenezer Year”, a year dedicated to remembering God’s faithfulness and expressing gratitude for His help. Throughout the service, members reflected on the journey so far while looking ahead with renewed expectation for the rest of the year.

Beyond the milestones, the church reaffirmed its continued focus on biblical teaching, discipleship, leadership development and community outreach, which have remained central to its work since its founding.

Celebration Church International‘s next major gathering, Reboot Camp 2026, will first take place internationally in Toronto, Canada, from 4–6 September, before returning to Lagos, Nigeria, for the main event from 3–6 December. Both editions are expected to bring together thousands of attendees from across the diaspora and around the world.



About Celebration Church International



Celebration Church International (CCI) is a non-denominational Christian ministry founded in 2012 by Apostle Emmanuel Iren. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the ministry serves more than 30,000 members through a network of 55 campuses and 28 cell churches across Africa, Europe, North America and Australia.

The church is committed to biblical teaching, discipleship, leadership development, community outreach and global missions, with a vision to see one billion souls in ten thousand cities encounter endless life in Christ Jesus.

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