Tyla Has Removed Lagos From Her A*POP World Tour Schedule

If you have been checking Tyla‘s official website to plan your December concert schedule, you might have noticed a subtle change: the Lagos stop on her A*POP World Tour has been removed from the official schedule.

The 34-date global tour was initially unveiled on Monday, 27 July 2026, presented by Live Nation to celebrate her sophomore studio album, A*POP, which dropped on 24 July 2026. In the original announcement, Lagos was locked in for 22 December 2026 as the very first African stop, preceding performances in Cape Town on 4 January 2027 and Johannesburg on 9 January 2027.

The decision to drop the December concert date from the tour roster follows several days of intense online discussions and calls for a boycott by social media users across Nigeria. The conversation gained traction after online debates flared up regarding diplomatic visa tensions and reported xenophobic incidents affecting Nigerians living in South Africa. While public commentary grew across social platforms regarding foreign acts staging major concerts in the city under current regional conditions, neither Tyla nor her management team has released an official statement explaining why the date was taken down.

As the schedule currently stands, Tyla is not performing in Lagos on this run. Her 2026–2027 world tour—which marks her first full headline run spanning cities across North America, Europe, and Africa—will proceed with its international dates before wrapping up in South Africa.