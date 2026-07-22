Tyla Has Her Own Bratz Doll and It Was Literally Manifested Into Existence

Back in 2024, Tyla posted a fan-made Bratz-inspired image of herself on social media and wrote that she hoped to have an official one someday. Two years later, it has happened. The South African Grammy winner has officially joined the Bratz Celebrity Collector series.

On 16 July 2026, Tyla announced the collaboration herself by posting a screenshot of that original 2024 tweet on Instagram, letting the manifestation speak for itself. The doll, which is part of Bratz’s 25th anniversary celebrations, features two looks pulled directly from some of her most recognisable fashion moments. The first is a recreation of the sculptural Balmain “Sands of Time” dress she wore to her first Met Gala in 2024, complete with a miniature version of the hourglass-shaped handbag that made the look so memorable. The second is a performance-ready outfit, a sequin-covered miniskirt, a tie-front crop top, and a gold chain belt with a Bratz charm. Her beauty look on the doll features a shoulder-length braided side-part with flipped ends, a metallic green eye look, and a glossy plum lip.

The accessories are where things get particularly fun. The collector set comes with two award trophies, gold jewellery, a mini vinyl of her TYLA album, a mock magazine cover, a microphone, a doll stand, and her own pet tiger on a chain leash.

The Bratz x Tyla doll makes its first in-person appearance at the Bratz pop-up shop inside FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on 24 July 2026, the same day her sophomore album A*Pop drops, with the first 100 fans to purchase the doll in person getting a meet-and-greet and signing with Tyla herself.