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Iyabo Ojo Just Made a Strong Case for Turquoise and Purple Aso Ebi
Pairing rich turquoise lace with deep purple velvet, Iyabo Ojo’s latest Aso Ebi look balances a sheer illusion corset, dramatic side train, and a high-structured metallic gele.
If there is one thing you can always count on Iyabo Ojo for, it is showing up at events in styles that make us smile with satisfaction and immediately tap save for our own next big celebration. The Nollywood star knows how to pull off a memorable traditional look, and her latest appearance gives plenty of reasons why.
Who knew that turquoise blue with deep purple and subtle touches of gold could come together so beautifully? The outfit pairs a floor-length fitted gown with a sheer illusion corset through the midsection, detailed with purple boning and crystal embellishments around the sweetheart bustline. Long, sheer fitted sleeves add a sleek balance to the structure, while the main lace fabric pops with coral, gold, and magenta sequin accents. Adding a clever pop of texture, a structured deep purple velvet rosette rests right at the left hip, letting a smooth satin side train cascade down to sweep the floor as she steps.
She crowns the entire appearance with a high, fan-shaped metallic blue gele lined with a patterned gold underside. A heavy gold choker, coordinating statement rings, and stacked wrist bangles complete the traditional styling, alongside warm-toned eye glam and a soft glossy lip. It is a fresh, vibrant fashion moment that shows off great Aso Ebi craftsmanship, giving us plenty of design ideas for the next big occasion on the social calendar.
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Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram