From Katung to Imisi: Meet Every Big Brother Naija Winner Before Season 11 Begins

The countdown is officially on! With Big Brother Naija Season 11 hitting our screens this Sunday, July 26, fans across Africa are bracing for ten weeks of non-stop drama, strategic alliances, and viral social media moments. Themed “Everything Is For The Taking,” this edition raises the stakes higher than ever with a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize—including ₦100 million in cold hard cash and a brand-new SUV—making it the biggest reward in the show’s history.

Before a brand-new crop of housemates steps into Biggie’s house to fight for ultimate glory, let’s revisit the 10 past champions who played the game, captured the hearts of millions, and walked out victorious.

Katung Aduwak (Season 1, 2006)

Katung Aduwak made television history in 2006 when he entered the inaugural season as a wildcard on Day 23 and strategically navigated his way to the top, taking home the $100,000 grand prize. His victory set the blueprint for how strategic gameplay could win over viewers. Following his win, he moved to New York to study directing at the Digital Film Academy and has since worked as an executive director and producer on various film and media projects.

Michael “Efe” Ejeba (Season 2: See Gobbe, 2017)

When Big Brother Naija made its grand comeback in 2017, Efe Ejeba captured the entire continent with his street-smart charm and iconic “Based on Logistics” catchphrase. His relatable story powered him to a landslide win, securing the ₦25 million cash prize and a brand-new SUV. Since leaving Biggie’s house, Efe has focused on his music career, releasing several EPs and singles while remaining active in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Miracle Igbokwe (Season 3: Double Wahala, 2018)

Miracle Igbokwe dominated the 2018 Double Wahala season through sheer arena game mastery and cool charisma. After winning the majority of weekly tasks and claiming the ₦45 million grand prize package, Miracle stayed true to his childhood passion. He relocated to the United States for aviation training, successfully earned his commercial pilot license, and now works as a professional pilot.

Mercy Eke (Season 4: Pepper Dem, 2019)

Mercy “Lambo” Eke smashed records in 2019 by becoming the first female winner in Big Brother Naija history. Known for serving high-fashion looks daily and sparking unforgettable house moments, she clinched the ₦60 million grand prize. Mercy leveraged her victory into multiple business ventures, launching her own real estate firm and fashion lines while maintaining a strong media presence.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe (Season 5: Lockdown, 2020)

Laycon’s journey during the 2020 Lockdown edition was a massive pop culture moment. His music background and humility built a dedicated voting fanbase—the “Icons”—that carried him to a record-breaking victory and the ₦85 million grand prize. Post-show, Laycon has continued releasing music, performing at major events, starring in his own reality show, and joining the Voting Academy for the Grammy Awards.

Hazel “Whitemoney” Onou (Season 6: Shine Ya Eye, 2021)

Whitemoney won over viewers during the Shine Ya Eye season with his signature humour, warm personality, and central role in the house kitchen. His “Mazi” energy earned him the ₦90 million grand prize package. Since his win, Whitemoney has continued to explore his interests in music, culinary projects, brand partnerships, and media appearances.

Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor (Season 7: Level Up, 2022)

Phyna brought raw, unfiltered “Who Dey” energy to the Level Up house, captivating viewers with her hype-woman personality and fierce loyalty. She emerged as the show’s second female champion, walking away with the ₦100 million grand prize. Today, Phyna works as an actress, host, and brand ambassador, featuring in various Nollywood productions.

Ilebaye Odiniya (Season 8: All Stars, 2023)

In one of the most intense seasons yet, Gen Z icon Ilebaye Odiniya outplayed a house full of veteran legends to win the 2023 All Stars crown. Her resilience against all odds won over the public, making her the youngest winner in BBNaija history as she took home the ₦120 million prize. Since her win, Ilebaye has expanded her fashion projects, launched a creative agency, and built her digital platform.

Kingsley “Kellyrae” Sule (Season 9: No Loose Guard, 2024)

Kellyrae made history in 2024 alongside his wife, Kassia, as part of the first-ever married duo entering the house. Playing a calm, tactical game while keeping their marriage secret from housemates for weeks, he captured the hearts of fans and secured the ₦100 million grand prize. Kellyrae is currently focused on expanding his music career, touring, and taking on brand opportunities alongside his wife.

Imisioluwa “Imisi” Ayanwale (Season 10: 10/10, 2025)

The most recent winner, Imisi Ayanwale, captivated audiences during the 2025 10/10 season through her strong work ethic, genuine warmth, and standout weekly task performances. After taking home the ₦150 million grand prize, Imisi has transitioned into content creation, brand partnerships, and acting roles.