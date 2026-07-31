Connect with us

News Scoop Sports

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Makes History With Nigeria's First-Ever Commonwealth Men's Shot Put Gold in Glasgow

News Scoop Sports

19-Year-Old Jessica Oji Wins Historic Commonwealth Shot Put Silver for Nigeria on Debut

News Scoop Sports

Goodness Nwachukwu Smashes Her Own World Record With a 39.66m Throw to Win Commonwealth Gold in Glasgow

News Scoop Sports

10 WAFCON Titles, 10 Finals Won: Every Super Falcons Triumph Through the Years

News Scoop

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya Becomes First Woman Elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association

Events News Promotions

Smirnoff Turns Up Refreshment as Official Sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 11

Events News Promotions

Entrepreneur and Creative Dorathy Bachor, Joins Nightangle Agency as Its Newest Talent

Events News Style Tech

From Conversations to Collaboration: BellaNaija’s Collette & Esther Wrap Up an Inspiring Week at Africa Creative Market 2026

News Scoop

All Abducted Oyo Pupils and Teachers Rescued After 56-Day Ordeal

Inspired News Scoop

Nigeria's Young Mathematicians Just Made History at the 2026 Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

News

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Makes History With Nigeria’s First-Ever Commonwealth Men’s Shot Put Gold in Glasgow

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won gold in the men’s shot put final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 21.07 metres, becoming the first Nigerian male athlete to win a Commonwealth title.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Team Nigeria competing in the men's shot put final at Scotstoun Stadium during the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi during his gold medal victory in the men’s shot put final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Eight years after winning silver in Gold Coast, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has finally climbed to the top of the Commonwealth Games podium. The 33-year-old Nigerian shot put star delivered a season-best throw of 21.07 metres in the fifth round of the men’s shot put final at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, 30 July, claiming gold to become the first Nigerian ever to win the Commonwealth Games title in the event.

Enekwechi dethroned defending champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand, who had led the competition with an opening throw of 21.03 metres but could not respond after the Nigerian surged ahead in the penultimate round. England’s Scott Lincoln claimed bronze with a throw of 20.99 metres. The margin between gold and silver was just four centimetres.

Nigerian shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi executing a 21.07-metre throw to win gold in the men's shot put at Glasgow 2026.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi delivers a winning throw of 21.07 metres at Scotstoun Stadium to secure Nigeria’s first Commonwealth Games men’s shot put gold.

Despite standing atop the podium, Enekwechi admitted after the contest that the high-stakes final was a gruelling battle. “Nothing worked in my favour. If you watched the competition, I struggled and I was pretty pensive the entire time,” he revealed. “But we train hard for this competition… I think because we’ve circled this on the calendar for the past four years.”

This result has been a long time coming. After taking silver at Gold Coast 2018 and battling through injury to finish fourth at Birmingham 2022, Enekwechi finally reached the top step in Glasgow.

“Last time I had torn adductors—literally both adductors were torn. I got fourth, didn’t steal a medal. So I had to kind of redeem myself, and I’m glad I did today,” Enekwechi reflected. “I’ve dreamt about it since Gold Coast 2018. I got a silver in my debut Commonwealth Games, and I wanted to upgrade it… I had to wait eight years instead of four, so I’m glad it’s finally coming true.”

Beyond his personal redemption, Enekwechi also becomes the first Nigerian male athlete to win gold in any heavy throwing event at the Commonwealth Games. A five-time African champion and one of Nigeria’s most consistent field athletes over the past decade, his victory underscores his status as a titan of Nigerian track and field as the country continues one of its strongest Commonwealth Games campaigns to date.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi preparing his shot put attempt during Team Nigeria's historic campaign at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Five-time African champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi sets up for an attempt in the men’s shot put final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php