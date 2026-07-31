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Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Makes History With Nigeria’s First-Ever Commonwealth Men’s Shot Put Gold in Glasgow
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won gold in the men’s shot put final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a season-best throw of 21.07 metres, becoming the first Nigerian male athlete to win a Commonwealth title.
Eight years after winning silver in Gold Coast, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has finally climbed to the top of the Commonwealth Games podium. The 33-year-old Nigerian shot put star delivered a season-best throw of 21.07 metres in the fifth round of the men’s shot put final at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, 30 July, claiming gold to become the first Nigerian ever to win the Commonwealth Games title in the event.
Enekwechi dethroned defending champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand, who had led the competition with an opening throw of 21.03 metres but could not respond after the Nigerian surged ahead in the penultimate round. England’s Scott Lincoln claimed bronze with a throw of 20.99 metres. The margin between gold and silver was just four centimetres.
Despite standing atop the podium, Enekwechi admitted after the contest that the high-stakes final was a gruelling battle. “Nothing worked in my favour. If you watched the competition, I struggled and I was pretty pensive the entire time,” he revealed. “But we train hard for this competition… I think because we’ve circled this on the calendar for the past four years.”
This result has been a long time coming. After taking silver at Gold Coast 2018 and battling through injury to finish fourth at Birmingham 2022, Enekwechi finally reached the top step in Glasgow.
“Last time I had torn adductors—literally both adductors were torn. I got fourth, didn’t steal a medal. So I had to kind of redeem myself, and I’m glad I did today,” Enekwechi reflected. “I’ve dreamt about it since Gold Coast 2018. I got a silver in my debut Commonwealth Games, and I wanted to upgrade it… I had to wait eight years instead of four, so I’m glad it’s finally coming true.”
Beyond his personal redemption, Enekwechi also becomes the first Nigerian male athlete to win gold in any heavy throwing event at the Commonwealth Games. A five-time African champion and one of Nigeria’s most consistent field athletes over the past decade, his victory underscores his status as a titan of Nigerian track and field as the country continues one of its strongest Commonwealth Games campaigns to date.