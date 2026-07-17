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Entrepreneur and Creative Dorathy Bachor, Joins Nightangle Agency as Its Newest Talent

Written By Kevin Okoli
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6 hours ago

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 It is an exciting new chapter for entrepreneur and creative Dorathy Bachor as she joins Nightangle Agency as its newest talent, marking the beginning of a new partnership focused on growth, creativity, and meaningful collaborations.

With over 2 million followers on Instagram and a thriving fashion brand, MFC, Dorathy has built more than a following, she has built a brand. Her authenticity, consistency, and genuine connection with her audience sit at the core of everything she does, and her entrepreneurial mindset and passion for storytelling have shaped her journey across content creation, business, and lifestyle, establishing her as a notable presence within Nigeria’s digital and creative space.

Nightangle Agency is a talent management and influencer marketing agency committed to supporting creators through strategic management, meaningful brand partnerships, and opportunities that align with their strengths, values, and long-term goals. By connecting the right talent with the right brands, the agency creates collaborations that deliver value for both creators and the brands they work with.

This management partnership marks the beginning of a new journey, with Nightangle Agency supporting Dorathy’s continued growth through strategic talent management, meaningful opportunities, and authentic brand collaborations that align with her creative vision, while creating value for the brands she works with.

As Nightangle continues to grow, the agency remains committed to discovering, managing, and supporting exceptional creators to build meaningful partnerships that create value for both talents and brands. This new chapter represents another step in Dorathy’s creative journey, as she continues to evolve, explore new opportunities, and build on the authenticity and vision that have shaped her work so far.

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