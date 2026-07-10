All Abducted Oyo Pupils and Teachers Rescued After 56-Day Ordeal

After 56 days of fear, uncertainty, and national anguish, the news Nigeria had been waiting for finally arrived on Friday 10 July 2026. All the pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May have been rescued, the Presidency confirmed, bringing relief to the affected families and closing one of the most distressing chapters in recent Nigerian history.

The ordeal began on the morning of 15 May 2026, when heavily armed men riding motorcycles simultaneously raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community High School in Ahoro-Esinele, and L.A. Primary School in Ahoro-Esinele, abducting 49 pupils, teachers, and a toddler during school hours. The assailants arrived while children were already seated in their classrooms, firing shots before seizing them without resistance. The victims ranged in age from as young as two years old to 16, with teachers taken alongside them.

The rescue was confirmed by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, who announced on X: “Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies.” Eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while others were neutralised during the operation. The Presidency also confirmed there was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as the terrorists had demanded the release of a kingpin, a demand the government did not meet.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed joy at the outcome and commended the military, DSS, and police for their work throughout the 56-day ordeal. “I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them. This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular,” he said.

The President also pledged justice for the victims and the family of Mr Oyedokun. “My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered,” he said. President Tinubu commended the Oyo State Government for cooperating with the Federal Government throughout the rescue efforts, and directed emergency agencies to work with the state government to provide medical and relief support to the rescued pupils and teachers.

Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga/X