Asake Trades City Lights for Castles and Bulls in His New “MCBH” Video

Just when you think you know what an Asake video will look like, he heads for the countryside. His new visuals for “MCBH” (Money Can’t Buy Happiness) trade city streets for castles, bulls, and sweeping green landscapes, taking one of the standout tracks from his fourth studio project, M$NEY, in a striking new direction.

The video opens with an aerial shot of a historic moated castle surrounded by rolling green fields, immediately setting a different mood. From there, it never stays in one place for long. One minute, Asake is dressed like a matador in a white jacket covered with pearls and crystals, confidently facing down a black bull with a bright red cape. The next, he is levitating inside a vast stone hall beneath a mounted bull’s head before the scene shifts again.

As the video unfolds, it moves between countryside luxury and surreal imagery with quick, unexpected transitions. You see Asake riding a motorcycle through quiet rural roads, relaxing on an outdoor sofa while pouring a glass of wine, and walking through grand interiors that feel worlds away from the bustling cityscapes often seen in music videos.

And it doesn’t stop there. A woman points a vintage revolver straight at the camera. An off-road buggy launches over strips of red fabric spread across the ground. In another striking shot, the reflection of a human figure appears in the eye of the bull. Every few seconds, there is something new to take in, making the visuals just as engaging as the song itself.

Produced by Blaisebeatz and Alhaji Tunga, “MCBH” is one of the standout records on M$NEY, the album that recently became the longest-charting number-one album on Apple Music Nigeria in 2026. If the project was already on your playlist, these visuals give you another reason to press play.

Watch below