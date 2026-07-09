Inside the Star-Studded TCL Nigeria Product Launch: A New Era of Premium Smart Living

The landscape of modern home entertainment and smart connectivity across the nation has been completely redefined following the grand TCL Nigeria Product Launch. Cementing its position as one of the Global Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV brand and one of the undisputed Mini LED TV brand locally by unit sales in H2 2025, the global electronics giant delivered a masterclass in innovation.

The landmark event seamlessly blended high-end lifestyle with cutting-edge tech, officially unveiling TCL’s revolutionary SQD-Mini LED technology alongside a suite of AI-enabled Google Smart Home appliances to an eager Nigerian audience.

The Guest List: Tech Meets Lifestyle

The star-studded affair brought together some of the most notable names in Nigerian entertainment, tech, and lifestyle to experience a new standard in home connectivity. Guests who stepped out to experience the new standard of premium home entertainment included tech and lifestyle content creator Kagan, tech reviewer Valor, media personality Simi Drey, lifestyle content creator Chukwusomaga, Superstar lawyer and TV personality Akunna Esq, lifestyle influencers Mimii, Moetolani, Sheila, and Henrietta Itepu, event host and media personality Jimmie Akinsola, lifestyle content creators Onion Cider, Osarogie, and Busayo Debs, lifestyle influencer Neo Akpofure, actor and content creator Elozonam, reality TV star and chef Lucy Edet, food creator I Am Risky, reality TV star and lifestyle influencer Sheggz Olusemo and so many others.

The Highlight of the Night: Experiencing the Innovation

At the center of the showcase was the 2026 TV range, anchored by the premium flagship TCL C7L. Guests were treated to an incredibly immersive viewing experience, witnessing the highly anticipated introduction of SQD-Mini LED technology to the Nigerian market.

The cinematic display was perfectly paired with Premium Audio by Bang & Olufsen, filling the venue with rich bass and clear, custom-tuned sound that proved exactly why TCL remains at the absolute forefront of immersive home entertainment.

High-Stakes Gaming & Showdowns

What truly set the night apart was how the event came alive with intense, high-energy entertainment that put TCL’s display capabilities to the ultimate test. The crowd went wild during the fierce gaming challenge between Sheggz and Neo, where the competitive spirit was through the roof. The energy spiked even higher during the legendary FIFA face-off between Kagan and Akuna, with guests crowding around the massive, ultra-responsive C7L screens. The lightning-fast refresh rates and lag-free performance turned the virtual football matches into an absolute stadium-like spectacle, proving that TCL isn’t just about premium viewing but it’s a gamer’s paradise.

Executive Vision

Addressing the elegant crowd, Daniel Ray, General Manager of TCL West Africa, reaffirmed the brand’s dedication to the local market, teasing exciting future local assembly prospects aimed at boosting job creation.

“Nigerian consumers deserve the very best in picture quality and home technology without the premium price tag,” he shared during his address. “As the first to bring SQD-Mini LED technology to the local market, we are proud to deliver exceptional brightness, cinema-grade colour accuracy, precise light control, and immersive audio at prices that make true flagship performance more accessible than ever before.”

He further emphasized TCL’s vision for a connected ecosystem, stating that the brand is focused on “delivering smarter, more immersive and more accessible technology that enhances how people live, connect and experience entertainment at home.”

Availability

The full 2026 TCL product lineup is now officially available for purchase at SIMS Nigeria and other leading retailers nationwide. For more information on TCL’s newest innovations, visit

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