Queen Moremi Announces Third Cohort of Free PR Training Programme Targeting 5,000 Women, Welcomes SARA by Wema as Strategic Sponsor

Queen Moremi Women Initiative, the nonprofit arm of women’s empowerment platform Queen Moremi, has announced the third cohort of its flagship free Public Relations training programme for female SME founders and career women. The initiative is designed to equip 5,000 Nigerian women with practical PR, storytelling and communications skills to strengthen their visibility, build credibility and accelerate their business and career growth.

The third cohort will begin on 15 October 2026, with SARA by Wema officially joining the initiative as its Strategic Sponsor. The partnership will enable Queen Moremi Women Initiative to amplify awareness of the programme, extend its reach and equip more women with the practical communication skills, resources and support required to build visible, credible and sustainable brands and careers.

Although the initiative is now entering a more visible phase, the programme has been underway since January 2026. Queen Moremi Women Initiative has spent the year working quietly behind the scenes with different organisations and communities to deliver the training to women at no cost.

The programme forms part of the Initiative’s commitment to providing 5,000 female SME founders and career women with practical knowledge in public relations, personal branding, media engagement, strategic storytelling, digital communications and the effective use of artificial intelligence for visibility and growth.

Through expert-led sessions, learning resources and mentorship, participants are taught how to articulate their value, communicate their work confidently, attract the attention of relevant audiences and use visibility as a strategic tool for business and career advancement.

“Since January, we have been quietly doing the work-building partnerships, and taking practical PR knowledge directly to women who may otherwise be unable to access professional communications support,” said Moremi Elekwachi, Founder of Queen Moremi Women Initiative. “Many talented women are building valuable businesses, developing innovative ideas and making meaningful contributions within their organisations, but their work remains largely unseen. Visibility is not merely about popularity; it creates access to customers, partnerships, funding, professional opportunities and influence. Our goal is to ensure that more women possess the knowledge and confidence to communicate their value and take their rightful place in the marketplace,” she added.

Elekwachi added that the partnership with SARA by Wema represents an important step towards expanding the programme’s impact.

“We are delighted to welcome SARA by Wema as our Strategic Sponsor. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to equipping women with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to thrive. With SARA by Wema’s support, we can amplify the programme, reach more women and deliver an even stronger learning experience,” said Elekwachi.

SARA by Wema is Wema Bank’s women-focused proposition, created to support women through access to financial services, capacity-building opportunities, business support, career development resources and a community designed to help them grow.

As part of the partnership, participants will also receive relevant financial literacy education to strengthen their understanding of financial management, savings, business banking, access to finance, wealth creation and long-term financial planning.

“At SARA by Wema, we recognise that women require more than ambition to succeed; they also need access to practical knowledge, supportive communities and the right financial and business-growth resources. Our partnership with Queen Moremi Women Initiative provides an opportunity to help more women strengthen their visibility, communicate their value and build sustainable businesses and careers,” said Onyedikachi Ohakwe, Product Manager, SARA By Wema.

The free PR training programme responds to a critical challenge facing many women-led businesses and professionals: The gap between building a strong service or product, possessing valuable skills, and knowing how to communicate that value effectively.

The third cohort and fourth cohorts will be delivered predominantly through virtual learning sessions, allowing women from different locations to participate. Successful participants will also receive supporting resources and certificates upon completion of the programme.

Applications for the third cohort are now open. Eligible female SME founders and career women are encouraged to register through the official programme platform:

https://wema-queen-moremi.alat.ng/

The Queen Moremi Women Initiative free PR Training Programme is proudly supported by: Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), BellaNaija, 21 Mag, Marie Claire Nigeria, Exquisite Magazine, Fashion & Co., Cypress Ghana, Dream City, DAME Media and PR Solutions, and Front Page.

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