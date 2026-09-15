LIFTELLER Is Here: The New Social Platform Using Technology and Compassion to Lift Millions

Backed by Lotus Bank and Fidelity Bank, Lifteller aims for 2 million users by December with dignified, transparent peer-to-peer giving

A new social media platform designed to change how Nigerians give, receive, and connect has officially launched.

Lifteller, unveiled in Lagos over the weekend, is positioning itself as “social media where connection meets compassion” , a space for monetary and non-monetary support built on dignity, trust and transparency.

Founder and Chairman of Lifteller, Uche Elekwachi, said the idea was born from a simple human truth he encountered while studying at Lagos Business School.

“What does it mean to be human? As human beings, we are meant to help one another. Lifteller is about the fusion of goodness. We believe there is enough food and enough money to meet humanity’s needs at all times; the reality is simply that some people have more while others do not have enough,” Elekwachi said during the launch. “There are problems in the world that technology can solve. However, there are also problems that require the collective action of humanity. It is about people coming together and saying, ‘We can help one another,” Elekwachi also added.

The app, now live on the web, Android and iOS, allows users to “Offer a Lift,” “Request a Lift” or “Raise a Lift” for individuals and communities. Requests may cover feeding, housing, transportation, medical expenses, school fees and business seed capital, as well as non-monetary items such as clothes, books and equipment.

Users can fund their wallets through bank transfers, with each user assigned a unique virtual account. Lifteller has integrated with Lotus Bank and is currently in partnership discussions with Fidelity Bank to support secure, fast and compliant transactions.

“With Lifteller, anyone can simply tap on a post in their feed and give another person ₦5,000, for example. The money moves instantly from the giver’s wallet to the recipient’s wallet,” Elekwachi demonstrated.

To safeguard trust on the platform, Lifteller requires users to provide supporting evidence for requests. It also enables comments and reports and provides backend tools for muting or deactivating fraudulent accounts.

“This is not a lending or borrowing platform. Whatever you give is given freely. Lifteller is a free-gift platform,” Elekwachi clarified.

MD/CEO Akinshola Samuel Akinde explained that Lifteller goes beyond money.

“We also have a non-monetary aspect. You could raise resources for out-of-school children, laptops for tech learners, and sewing machines for fashion students. You post it, people signify interest, and we verify and deliver,” Samuel said. “We are monitoring in real time how funds are coming in to mitigate fraudulent activity. Trust is one of our key strengths,” he also added.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ameenah Adebayo-Shittu, Leadership and Social Development Expert, commended the vision: “The most meaningful innovation is technology that solves an ordinary human problem exceptionally well.

Lifteller offers a compelling answer , to place technology deliberately in the service of humanity. To lift someone is not merely to provide what they lack. It is to help them move forward.

Richard Madiebo, General Manager, Fidelity Bank plc, described the launch as ‘a revolution in digital giving.’

“At a time when technology continues to redefine how people connect, Lifteller provides a platform through which individuals and communities can come together to support meaningful causes,” he said.

Artist Dr. Okey Justice Martins, popularly known as J Martins, who Lifted his fans with 200,000 naira on the platform during the event, urged Nigerians to join and register.

“There’s a lot of need around us. N500, N1,000, and N5,000 can bring lots of comfort to families. This is not political. This is free. Help someone today. Lift their life today,” Dr.Okey Justice Martins said.

Lifteller has set an aggressive target of 2 million users by December 2026. The team is also working on partnerships with NYSC for community projects, with donor agencies for rural interventions, and on features like JamLifts for exam fees.

“It’s not just about Nigeria; it’s about the world. What is constant is that love is constant; compassion exists anywhere in the world,” Elekwachi said.

Lifteller is available now on the web, Android, and iOS.

Lifteller is a social platform where connection meets compassion. By combining social media engagement with secure financial infrastructure, Lifteller creates a trusted bridge between generosity and need ,enabling Nigerians to give, receive and raise support with dignity.

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