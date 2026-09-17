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Black Market: Glam Photos Ahead Of The Guinness World Record Attempt

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Black Market: Glam Photos Ahead Of The Guinness World Record Attempt

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The Black Market team has just unveiled stunning glam photos that completely blew us away!

As the countdown officially commences, these photos capture the elegance, thematic depth, and artistic vision of each cast involved in the film that is attempting the world record attempt.


Written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market was directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and stars Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.

Others include Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba.


Produced by Rixel Studios in collaboration with Filmonе Studios, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production, Black Market will host 50,000 people for a single screening at TBS as part of an official Guinness World Records attempt to surpass the current record of 43,000 people for the largest number of people to screen a film in a single location.

The event is in partnership with MTN, Puma, Swoop, PlaystreetNG, Oraimo, Shuttlers and the Lagos State Ministry of Culture.

Credits:

  •  Photographer: @peter_stonee & @Olanrewaju_v
  • Creative Director: @susanpwajok
  • Creative Assistant: @lolaamu
  • Styling: @valerieokeke
  • Hair: @nifemilarj & @bryhmshair
  • Makeup: @fablooksbykenny & @diolsclassics
  • Location: @Amahstudios

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Black Market

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