How a Trip to Nigeria in 2022 Inspired Hajar Saaid to Launch Burdah, a Fashion Brand

I did not set out to become a designer. For most of my life, I was an environmental consultant, someone who thought in watersheds and impact assessments, who measured the footprint a project leaves on the land and on the people who live beside it. Fashion was not my plan. Belonging was not something I imagined I would ever have to design. Both found me anyway, on the road, in the middle of West Africa, in a length of hand-dyed cloth I could not stop looking at.

My name is Hajar Saaid. I was born in Rabat and raised in Morocco, in a culture where cloth is a language. In my family, as in so many Moroccan families, a kaftan is not simply bought and worn. It is made, adjusted, admired, and remade, passed between the hands of women who know how to turn fabric into an occasion. I grew up understanding that what you wear can carry your history in its seams. I just did not know, then, that I would one day spend my life listening to that idea.

Work is what carried me across the continent. I trained and built my career in sustainability, mostly around water, though anyone who works in the environment quickly learns that you are really working with everything: power, transport, roads, and above all, people. An Australian firm I worked with in Rabat asked whether I would move to West Africa. I said yes. That single yes became almost ten years in Ghana, and a decade of travelling for projects through Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and beyond.

Everywhere I went, I looked at the land, and I looked at the fabric. My training had taught me to ask what a project gives to a community and what it takes away, and I found I could not switch that question off in a market stall any more than on a job site. I saw textiles made entirely by hand, dyed in patterns that held generations of knowledge, and I wondered why so few of them ever travelled beyond the borders of the country that made them.

The turning point, what we call in French the declic, happened in Nigeria in 2022. I found a fabric so beautiful I could not leave it behind. I brought it home and made a few pieces, first for myself, then for my mother and my sisters. I was not thinking about a business. I was thinking about how the cloth felt, and how it seemed to belong to both of the places I called home. But people kept asking where the pieces came from.

So I began, the way I begin everything, by studying it from the inside. I did not wait to build a polished brand with a strategy already written. I made a small run of pieces and watched how people responded to them, in Ghana and in Morocco, at events where I was often the only one dressed the way I was dressed. What I saw was recognition. Women from West Africa, from Morocco, from Europe, from Asia, from America, all seemed to find something of themselves in the same garment.

The idea is what I call hybrid design. My work lives in the space where the geometry of Moroccan zellige, those interlocking tiles I grew up surrounded by, meets the colour and rhythm of West African Kente and hand-dyed batik. On one garment, two homelands share a single canvas and, somehow, agree. I did not invent either tradition. I only refused to choose between them, because I have never been asked to choose between them in my own life.

I named the brand Burdah. In Arabic, a burdah is a cloak or a mantle, and it is also the name of one of the most beloved poems in the Muslim world, a poem about a cloak given as an act of grace and healing. The word felt right to me. A cloak is the most human of garments. It wraps you, it protects you, it travels with you. For someone who left one home and built another, a cloak is not a metaphor I had to reach for. It is simply what I needed.

Because I come from the environmental world, I could not build this brand any other way than carefully. Everything is made by hand, in small runs, often only one or two pieces in a given colour. No factory, no mass production, no warehouse of unsold stock. I work directly with artisans and tailors in Ghana and in Morocco, and I keep the whole chain, from choosing the fabric and the dye to the final stitch, on this continent, by choice. I know it would be cheaper to make these clothes somewhere else, in greater quantity. That has never been the point. Even the offcuts stay with me, waiting to become something else, because waste was the first thing my old career taught me to see.

People sometimes ask whether it is strange to move from environmental consulting to fashion. To me, they are the same work in different clothing. Both are about what we leave behind. Both honour the hands and the places that make a thing possible. When a woman puts on one of my pieces, and I get to tell her where the fabric was dyed and who finished the hem, I watch something shift in her. She is not just wearing a dress. She is carrying a small, traceable piece of a long human story, and she becomes part of it.

I still travel between Rabat and Accra, between the country that raised me and the one that took me in. For a long time I thought I would have to belong to one or the other. Burdah is my answer to that. It is a cloak wide enough for two homes. And every time someone new puts it on, in a city I have never been to, I am reminded that culture was never meant to have borders. It was meant to be worn.