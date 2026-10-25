BellaNaija’s Omotunde is Off to South Korea For LG Electronics Press Tour

Hey BNers!

Guess who’s off to South Korea? Yours truly!

I’m super excited to share that LG has invited us on a press tour to South Korea, and I honestly can’t wait to see what they have in store for us. From getting an inside look at some of LG’s innovations to visiting its facilities and flagship spaces, this promises to be an exciting opportunity to see a different side of the brand and experience some of the technology that goes into the products we use every day.

Our itinerary will take us from Seoul to Busan, and while I’m looking forward to the LG experience, I’m also secretly hoping there’ll be enough time to explore a little beyond the official schedule. Because, let’s be honest, how does one travel all the way to South Korea and not try to soak in some of its beauty?

And BNers, we need to talk about the K-drama dreams!

If you know me, you know I’m already imagining the beautiful streets, cute cafés, familiar-looking locations, and all those little moments that make you feel like you’ve stepped right into an episode of your favourite Korean drama. Hopefully, I get a little time to wander around, discover some hidden gems, sample Korean food, and take in the culture.

Who knows? I just might get to live out my K-drama princess dreams for a day or two.

And before anyone asks, yes, I am fully prepared to be a little dramatic about it. If I find myself walking down a beautiful Seoul street with the perfect autumn backdrop, please allow me my main-character moment. If there’s a cute café that looks like it belongs in a romance drama, just know that I’m probably stopping for pictures. And if I happen to run into your favourite oppa while I’m out and about? Well, BNers, you’ll be the first to know! 😂👀

But beyond the K-drama fantasies, I’m genuinely looking forward to experiencing South Korea for myself, seeing its culture up close, discovering new places, and sharing the experience with you all.

So, here’s where you come in!

If you could send me anywhere in South Korea, where would it be? Is there a K-drama filming location you’ve always wanted to see? A Korean dish you think I absolutely must try? A café, shopping district, street, or attraction that deserves a spot on my itinerary?

So, stay glued to BellaNaija because we’re taking this trip together. And who knows? You might just get to experience a little bit of South Korea through my eyes.

Seoul, Busan, K-drama dreams, and LG adventures? I’m ready!

Catch all the deets on the @bellanaija Instagram soon.

Annyeonghaseyo, BNers! See you on the other side.