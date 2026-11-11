Omotunde’s 5 Days in South Korea: Exploring LG’s World of Innovation & Discovering the Best of Korean Culture

Hello BNers,

Omotunde here.

From exploring futuristic smart homes and AI-powered manufacturing facilities to tasting Korean street food, discovering Seoul, and experiencing the country’s rich culture, my 5-day South Korea adventure with LG Electronics was unforgettable.

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Some trips leave you with beautiful photographs, others with unforgettable memories, and some leave you with a whole new perspective. My experience in South Korea with LG Electronics was a combination of all three.

South Korea had been on my travel wish list for a while, so finally getting the opportunity to visit was exciting in itself. But this was more than just a trip to a new destination. It was an opportunity to explore the world of LG Electronics, understand its journey, experience its innovations firsthand and discover how technology continues to shape the way we live.

Over five days, we explored different locations, met incredible people, exchanged ideas, experienced some of Korea’s most exciting innovations and, of course, made time to enjoy the country’s food, culture and lifestyle.

From Seoul to Changwon, every day brought something new.

Here’s a look at how the experience unfolded.

PART ONE: THE LG INNOVATION TOUR

Our LG experience began with an introduction to the company’s vision, its Home Appliance Solutions business, and its ambition to become a Smart Life Solution Company.

While many of us know LG for its home appliances, televisions, and consumer electronics, the tour offered a much broader understanding of the brand and the thinking behind its innovations.

At the LG Twin Towers, we were introduced to different aspects of the company’s business and got to explore some of its products and technologies, including the LG WashTower, InstaView refrigerator, Heat Pump Washer Dryer Combo, SolarDOM, and SKS premium appliances.

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What stood out to me was how much attention is being given to making everyday living smarter, more convenient, and more connected. It was interesting to see how products that perform familiar household functions are evolving through technology to offer entirely new experiences.

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It was a great introduction to what would become five days of learning and discovery.

Changwon Smart Park: Where AI, Robotics and Manufacturing Meet

One of the most insightful experiences of the tour was visiting LG Smart Park in Changwon.

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Before this visit, my idea of a manufacturing facility was largely shaped by traditional production lines and machinery. However, what I encountered at Changwon offered a completely different perspective.

From the Heritage Lounge, where we got an introduction to LG’s manufacturing journey, to the Lighthouse Factory experience, there was so much to learn about how the company is integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, data and automation into its manufacturing processes.

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Recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Lighthouse Factory, LG Smart Park demonstrates how advanced technologies can transform manufacturing and improve efficiency.

Seeing how robots, intelligent systems and people work together was particularly fascinating. It also got me thinking about the ongoing conversations around artificial intelligence and the future of work.

Rather than simply viewing AI as a technology that replaces human effort, I got to see how it can support people, take on repetitive tasks and improve the way complex processes are managed.

It was one of those visits that makes you appreciate just how much goes on behind the products we use every day.

LG Science Park: A Glimpse Into the Future

Our next stop was LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul, one of the company’s major research and development hubs.

This was another opportunity to see how LG is thinking about the future of technology and everyday living.

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We explored the LG AI Home experience, ThinQ Real Home, the Innovation Showroom and the D5 flagship experience.

The demonstrations offered a glimpse into what connected living could look like, with smart technologies and appliances working together to create a more seamless home experience.

Imagine a home where your appliances communicate with one another, respond intelligently to your needs and make everyday routines easier. That was the kind of future these experiences brought to life.

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It was fascinating seeing how research, technology and innovation are being translated into solutions that could eventually become part of our everyday lives.

And just when I thought there was already so much to take in, I got to meet CLOiD!

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Meeting CLOiD: When the Future Becomes Real

Meeting a live robot called CLOiD was definitely one of those surreal moments of the trip.

We have seen robots in movies and watched countless videos of artificial intelligence and robotics, but seeing one up close and experiencing it in person is something else entirely.

It was fascinating to see how far robotics has come and how these technologies are moving beyond futuristic concepts into real-world applications.

Experiences like this make you pause and think about how different our everyday lives could look in the years ahead.

From Goldstar to LG: Understanding the Evolution of a Global Brand

Another interesting part of the tour was learning more about LG’s history and evolution.

The company’s story dates back to 1947, when it began as Lak Hui Chemical. In 1958, Goldstar was established, marking its entry into the electronics industry. The company eventually adopted the LG identity in 1995.

Getting to see this journey represented through its history, milestones and innovations gave me a deeper appreciation of how the brand has evolved over the decades.

It was particularly interesting learning about some of LG’s early milestones, including its first electric fan in 1960, refrigerator in 1965, air conditioner in 1968 and washing machine in 1969.

From those early innovations to the smart appliances and technologies we explored during the tour, it was a remarkable reminder of how far the company has come.

It also reinforced something I took away from the experience: innovation is not a one-time achievement. It requires continuous learning, improvement and the willingness to imagine what is possible beyond the present.

The LG Flagship Store: Experiencing Innovation in One Space

Our visit to the LG Flagship Store was a lovely way to bring different aspects of the tour together.

Having spent the preceding days learning about LG’s history, exploring its manufacturing facilities and experiencing its smart home technologies, visiting the flagship store offered another opportunity to interact with the brand’s innovations in one space.

One of my favourite experiences there was the Vision Hall.

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Stepping into the space felt like stepping into another world. The colours, visuals and immersive displays created such a beautiful cinematic experience. It was almost otherworldly, and I found myself completely immersed in the moment.

Beyond the visual experience, it made me appreciate how far technology has come and the possibilities that innovation continues to create.

It was one of those experiences that was difficult to put into words, so naturally, I had to make a little movie out of it!

PART TWO: EXPLORING KOREA

Beyond the LG tour, one of the things I was most excited about was getting to experience South Korea for myself. Having watched Korean dramas and seen so much of the country’s culture through films and social media, being there in person was a different kind of excitement.

From the streets and shopping districts to the food and everyday lifestyle, there was always something new to discover. And, of course, I came prepared to try the food!

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A Taste of Korea: From Tteokbokki to Bibimbap

One of my favourite parts of exploring Korea was finally getting to try some of the dishes I had only seen in movies and television shows.

First on my list was Tteokbokki, Korea’s popular spicy rice cake dish. Seeing it in Korean dramas had always made me curious, and getting to try it in person was quite an experience.

I also tried Bibimbap, a traditional Korean rice dish served with an assortment of vegetables, toppings and sauce, usually mixed together before eating.

Another highlight was the Korean hot pot rice, which was such a lovely experience. I was particularly excited to try this popular dish and enjoyed getting to share the experience with my audience.

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And then there was the banana iced coffee!

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I had heard about Korea’s convenience-store coffee culture, so I had to get myself one. It was one of those little things I was determined to experience as soon as I arrived.

Sometimes, it is the simplest discoveries that become some of your favourite travel memories.

Myeongdong Night Market: Street Food, Shopping and Everything In Between

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If there was one place that gave me a real taste of Seoul’s lively street culture, it was the Myeongdong Night Market.

The atmosphere was everything! From the colourful food stalls and busy walkways to the shops and endless things to explore, it was such an exciting place to spend an evening.

And you certainly cannot visit a Korean night market without trying some street food.

I got to sample Korean rice cakes, cheese hot dogs and octopus fish cakes, among other interesting treats. There was always something new to see, smell or taste, and I loved being able to experience it all.

It was also a lovely opportunity to explore some of the local shops, take in the atmosphere and enjoy the city at night.

After a full day of activities with the LG team, ending the evening in Myeongdong was exactly what I needed.

A Little Korean Shopping Guide

Another experience I enjoyed was exploring Korean malls. If you ever find yourself shopping in South Korea, there are a few things I would recommend adding to your list. First, explore the skincare stores. Korea has a thriving beauty industry, and there are so many interesting products to discover.

Next, find yourself a cute coffee spot. You will find plenty of lovely cafés and interesting coffee options to try. Then, get yourself something fluffy! From furry mini bags to cute accessories, there are so many fun fashion finds to explore.

Don’t forget to pick up a tote bag as well. It’s a practical little souvenir and something you can actually use long after your trip.

And finally, give yourself time to window-shop. Explore the stores, discover new brands, and enjoy the experience without feeling like you have to buy everything.

One more tip: if you’re an eligible foreign visitor, remember to ask about tax refunds on qualifying purchases at participating stores.

A Little Cultural Moment at Gyeongbokgung Palace

No trip to South Korea would feel complete without experiencing a little of its history and traditional culture.

One of the experiences I was particularly looking forward to was visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of Seoul’s most iconic historical landmarks.

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And, of course, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to wear a Hanbok!

The traditional Korean outfit is such a beautiful part of the country’s cultural identity, and getting to dress up and experience the palace in one felt like a lovely way to round off my time in South Korea.

After days of exploring modern technology, futuristic spaces, and innovative experiences, it was wonderful to make room for something that connected me to Korea’s history and heritage.

It was a reminder that there is so much more to a destination than the places we visit. Sometimes, the most memorable experiences come from immersing ourselves in the culture and traditions that make a place unique.

Five Days, So Many Memories

Looking back, my five days in South Korea were everything I hoped they would be and so much more.

From learning about LG’s innovation journey and seeing how AI and robotics are transforming manufacturing, to exploring smart homes, meeting Clyde and experiencing the immersive Vision Hall, the LG tour gave me a much deeper appreciation of the future of technology.

But beyond the learning, there were the people, the conversations, the new connections, the food, the shopping and the beautiful moments of discovering a country I had wanted to visit for so long.

I returned with more than photographs and videos. I left with new perspectives, meaningful connections and a renewed appreciation for how innovation can make a difference in our everyday lives.

South Korea was so good to me, and LG was an incredible host. It was a fulfilling experience, and I genuinely wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Until next time, South Korea. 감사합니다!

For more, visit @bellanaija using the hashtags #BNinSouthKorea and #BNTravels.