TRAVEL
A Safari, a Beach & Easy Entry? 5 African Spots for Your Christmas Holiday
Five African destinations—Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire—give Nigerian travellers easy entry for a Christmas holiday, mixing wildlife safaris, beach escapes, city dining, and full itineraries.
The group chat has the concerts, the dinners and the Detty December link-ups covered. But has anyone planned the getaway? Beyond the usual Lagos parties and end-of-year outings, there is a whole continent waiting to be explored, with sun-soaked beaches, wildlife safaris, exciting food scenes and cities with plenty of stories to tell.
You do not have to spend weeks navigating embassy appointments and visa applications to make it happen, either. Several African countries offer Nigerian passport holders visa-free entry or visas on arrival, making a festive-season escape much easier to plan. Whether you are travelling solo, gathering your friends, taking the family along or joining a curated travel group, here are five destinations worth considering for your Christmas holiday.
Kenya
Imagine spotting lions and giraffes against a city skyline before breakfast, then catching an evening flight or train straight to the coast for fresh seafood by the Indian Ocean. That contrast is what makes Kenya such a rewarding December escape. Nairobi gives you immediate access to wildlife at Nairobi National Park and the Giraffe Centre alongside lively restaurants and art spaces in Westlands and Karen, while longer itineraries open up classic game drives in the Maasai Mara, views of Mount Kilimanjaro in Amboseli, and warm beach days in Diani or Watamu. Nigerian citizens enjoy visa-free entry for short stays of up to 60 days without needing a paid eTA, leaving more room in your budget for safaris and coastal stays.
Rwanda
Not everyone wants their year-end holiday to feel like a non-stop sprint, and Rwanda is built for travellers who prefer scenery, clean air, and an unhurried pace. Days in Kigali easily revolve around specialty coffee shops, contemporary art at Inema Arts Center, and a sobering, essential visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial before you head out into the countryside. From the capital, you can track chimpanzees and walk above the trees in Nyungwe Forest, go on wildlife drives in Akagera National Park, or spend quiet afternoons along the shores of Lake Kivu. With 30-day visa-free entry for Nigerian passport holders, getting there is straightforward from start to finish.
Mauritius
Sometimes a proper Christmas break calls for leaving mainland schedules behind altogether for turquoise lagoons, catamaran cruises, and mountain trails. In Mauritius, you can base yourself around Grand Baie in the north for boat trips to Île aux Cerfs and lively beachside dinners, or head south-west toward Le Morne Brabant for coastal hikes and water sports. Between beach days, the bustling Central Market in Port Louis, the lush trails of Black River Gorges National Park, and Casela Nature Parks keep a week-long itinerary full without ever feeling hectic. Nigerian travellers receive a free 14-day visa on arrival, though you will need to fill out Mauritius’s free All-in-One Travel Digital Form and Health Declaration Form online before boarding.
Ghana
Staying close to home does not mean settling for the same routine, especially when Accra turns into one of West Africa’s busiest festive hubs every December. You can spend mornings browsing contemporary art at Gallery 1957 and walking through historic Jamestown, afternoons unwinding at Labadi Beach or Kokrobite, and nights hopping between concerts and street-food spots. Whenever you are ready for a change of scenery, a road trip to Cape Coast and Elmina brings historic castles and the treetop canopy walkway at Kakum National Park within easy reach, while Aburi and Akosombo offer cooler hills and riverside views. Thanks to ECOWAS free movement, Nigerian passport holders enter Ghana visa-free for up to 90 days by air or road.
Côte d’Ivoire
For a West African holiday with a distinct francophone rhythm, Côte d’Ivoire pairs cosmopolitan city life with laid-back coastal escapes just a short flight from Nigeria. Abidjan greets visitors with lagoon views, leafy walking trails inside Banco National Park, and vibrant late-night dining in Zone 4 and Cocody where grilled fish and attiéké steal the show. A quick drive east takes you to Grand-Bassam for quiet beaches, craft markets, and historic architecture, while Assinie offers resort-style downtime further along the coast. Covered under ECOWAS visa-free access for up to 90 days, it is an easy switch-up when you want familiar regional warmth with a fresh cultural flavour.