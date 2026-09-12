Taylor Townsend & Kateřina Siniaková Make History With US Open Women’s Doubles Triumph

Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend have officially etched their names into tennis history, securing the 2026 US Open Women’s Doubles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The top-seeded pair mounted an impressive comeback after dropping a tense opening set against American wildcards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery, ultimately sealing a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory to complete a Career Grand Slam as a partnership.

Early exchanges in the opening set saw uncharacteristic miscommunications and serve struggles from the top seeds, allowing Krueger and Montgomery to claim an early break. Although Siniaková and Townsend fought back to level at 4-4, three costly double faults in the final game of the set handed the opener to their opponents. They responded by raising their intensity in the second set, sweeping six consecutive games in just 24 minutes while hitting 11 winners to level the match. Carrying that momentum into the deciding set, they dominated net play, navigated a tense five-deuce final game, and closed out the match on their first championship point.

The New York victory represents a massive career milestone for both athletes. Townsend claimed her first US Open crown on home soil, avenging her runner-up finish in Queens the previous year. Meanwhile, Siniaková captured her 13th overall Grand Slam doubles title, becoming the first player in history to complete a Career Grand Slam alongside two different partners, having previously accomplished the feat with Barbora Krejčíková.

Having previously lifted trophies together at Wimbledon in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025, and Roland Garros earlier in 2026, Siniaková and Townsend now become just the eighth team in the Open Era to win all four major titles as a pairing. Their triumph in Flushing Meadows caps off a dominant 2026 campaign that has firmly established them as the world’s premier doubles team.

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