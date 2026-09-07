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The Nzes Know How to Make an Entrance! See Their Red & Gold Looks at the 19 Premiere

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The Nzes Know How to Make an Entrance! See Their Red & Gold Looks at the 19 Premiere

Stan and Blessing Nze made a red-carpet appearance in red and gold outfits at the Lagos premiere of the crime drama 19, directed by Tola Odunsi.
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Stan Nze in a red double-breasted tailcoat posing alongside Blessing Jessica Obasi in a gold satin off-the-shoulder gown.

Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi attending the Lagos premiere of the movie 19 in red and gold outfits.

Don’t you just love how the Nzes have been giving us back-to-back stylish looks lately? We’re still not over their gorgeous appearance at Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding, and now Stan and Blessing Nze have given us another couple look to admire.

The couple stepped onto the red carpet for the Lagos premiere of 19, and they certainly knew how to make an entrance. With Stan taking on a lead role in the new crime drama, there was already plenty to look forward to, but the Nzes added a little fashion excitement of their own.

Stan went for a deep red and black combination that felt equal parts classic and theatrical. His double-breasted red tailcoat came with extended tails and sharp peak lapels, while a red sequined waistcoat underneath brought some sparkle to the look. A black dress shirt with oversized gold buttons and the hanging gold chain of a pocket watch added to the old-school feel, while black tailored trousers and patent leather shoes kept things grounded. He finished with a gold floral lapel brooch, wire-rimmed glasses and rings.

Stan Nze wearing a red double-breasted tailcoat, red sequined waistcoat, and black dress trousers for the 19 movie premiere.

Stan Nze stepping out for the Lagos premiere of 19 in a red tailcoat and sequined waistcoat.

Blessing, meanwhile, brought the gold. She looked gorgeous in a rich satin gown that followed her figure before opening into a sweeping train. The structured off-the-shoulder criss-cross neckline and high thigh split gave the floor-length dress a little more drama, while her crystal Alice headband and silver crystal fringe clutch added just the right amount of sparkle.

She kept her beauty look understated, pairing neutral eyeshadow with dark lip liner, a delicate silver pendant necklace and matching strappy sandals. Together, her gold and Stan’s deep red created a striking contrast, making their red-carpet pairing feel coordinated without looking overly planned.

Blessing Jessica Obasi wearing a gold satin dress with a crystal Alice headband next to Stan Nze in a red tailcoat.

Blessing Jessica Obasi and Stan Nze at the Lagos premiere of Tola Odunsi’s crime drama 19.

And there was plenty to celebrate beyond the fashion. 19, written and directed by Tola Odunsi, follows Ndubuisi Madueke, played by Stan Nze, whose journey from a young man growing up amid poverty and corruption to becoming a major cybercriminal forces him to confront the choices that shaped his life. The crime drama explores the roots and consequences of cybercrime in Nigeria, with Sola Sobowale, Bisola Aiyeola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ademola Adedoyin, William Benson, Charles Okafor and others joining Nze in the cast.

Produced by Tola Odunsi, 19 is set to open in cinemas across Nigeria on 11 September 2026.

But before we head to the cinemas, Stan and Blessing have already given us one more reason to keep an eye on this premiere.

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Photo Credit: Stan Nze/Instagram

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