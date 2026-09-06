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Stan & Blessing Nze Step Out in Coordinated Purple and White for the Faminu Traditional Wedding

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Stan & Blessing Nze Step Out in Coordinated Purple and White for the Faminu Traditional Wedding

Stan and Blessing Nze served up double the style at Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding, stepping out in perfectly paired purple and white outfits.
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Stan Nze holding hands with Blessing Nze as they smile together in matching white and purple traditional Nigerian outfits.

Stan Nze and Blessing Nze posing together in coordinated white and purple traditional attires for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding.

Purple, white and plenty of style? Stan and Blessing Nze clearly got the memo! At Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding, the guest list came ready with looks to remember, but the Nollywood couple had us pausing for a closer look. Dressed in perfectly coordinated purple and white traditional attire, Stan and Blessing showed us how couples can match without looking too matchy-matchy.

Attending the #HookedOnTheFaminus traditional celebration in Lagos on Saturday, 5 September 2026, the couple chose complementary looks that gave traditional Yoruba fashion a modern feel while keeping the focus on rich colours, detailed craftsmanship and classic accessories.

Blessing Nze wore a custom floor-length gown in an ombré transition from light lilac to deep mauve lace. Green floral embroidery and beadwork decorated the bodice, while the structured peplum basque waist and corseted fit gave the gown a defined silhouette. Capped puff sleeves completed the design.

She paired the gown with a metallic lilac fan-pleated Gele, a multi-strand white beaded choker with a central pendant and a gold clutch bag, bringing together the different elements of her look without taking away from the gown.

Blessing Nze displaying her full-length ombré purple and mauve traditional lace gown with green floral embroidery and structured peplum waist.

Full-length view of Blessing Nze’s custom ombré lace gown and fan-pleated Gele for #HookedOnTheFaminus.

Stan Nze coordinated with her in a pristine white Agbada set, featuring subtle embroidery along the central panel of the outer robe. He completed his traditional wedding look with a deep purple Fila styled in the classic Abe Aja shape, layered traditional coral and dark neck beads, black leather loafers and dark sunglasses.

He also carried a carved black wooden staff topped with a lion motif, adding a traditional accessory to his look.

Stan Nze posing in a white embroidered Agbada set with a deep purple Fila cap, dark sunglasses, and a carved black lion-head wooden staff.

Stan Nze wearing a white Agbada, purple Abe Aja Fila, layered traditional beads, and holding a carved staff for #HookedOnTheFaminus.

Together, Stan and Blessing Nze made a strong case for coordinated couple dressing, with their purple and white looks offering a stylish take on traditional wedding fashion at the Lagos celebration.

Blessing Nze smiling while wearing an ombré purple lace dress with green floral embroidery, a corset waist, and a matching lilac fan-pleated Gele headtie.

Blessing Nze wearing a custom ombré purple gown, metallic lilac Gele, and white beaded choker at the traditional wedding of Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus.

Stan Nze in a white embroidered Agbada holding a lion-head staff beside Blessing Nze in an ombré purple gown and lilac Gele.

Stan Nze and Blessing Nze posing together in coordinated white and purple traditional attires for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding.

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Photo Credit: Stan and Blessing Nze/Instagram

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