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Custom Lace, Corsets & Statement Gele! See the Best Looks From Akin and Kiky’s Traditional Wedding

Guests at Dr Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s traditional wedding stepped out in custom lace, sculpted corsets, and statement Geles, bringing vibrant style to the #HookedOnTheFaminus Lagos celebration.
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Fashion collage featuring Jemima Osunde in a rose cape gown, Dede Ashiogwu in a lilac-green fringe dress, and Bella Okagbue in a hot-pink basque corset at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Jemima Osunde in a rose cape gown, Dede Ashiogwu in a lilac-green fringe dress, and Bella Okagbue in a hot-pink basque corset at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Our eyes have been feasting on the gorgeous looks from Akin Faminu and Kiky Festustraditional wedding, and just when we think we’ve found our favourite, another look pops up on our timeline and has us saving it for our next party. The guest style at the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration brought traditional fashion to life in the best way, with custom lace, beautifully structured corsets, statement Gele and plenty of colour taking centre stage in Lagos.

Among the guests, Jemima Osunde gave us a rose-pink look that was hard to miss. Her floor-length gown featured geometric chevron pattern work running through the skirt, while the strapless sweetheart neckline connected to a matching neck strap for an unexpected detail.

But it was the sweeping, voluminous brocade cape draped from her arms that really brought the look together. She paired the gown with a fan-pleated rose Gele and a metallic cage sphere wristlet bag, keeping her accessories just as considered as the rest of the look.

emima Osunde wearing a rose-pink chevron-patterned mermaid gown with a voluminous textured brocade cape for Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Jemima Osunde attending #HookedOnTheFaminus in a rose-pink gown paired with a sweeping brocade cape overlay.

From rose pink, we move to lilac and pistachio green, with Dede Ashiogwu bringing her own take on traditional wedding style. Her halter-neck gown featured a corseted bodice framed by thick braided green straps, while an asymmetrical drape wrapped around the hips.

The front split added another detail to the look, with long beaded fringe tassels cascading down the gown. Dede completed the colour story with a high-pleated lilac Gele and an olive-green cylinder clutch, creating a beautifully coordinated palette from head to hand.

Fashion collage featuring Jemima Osunde in a rose cape gown, Dede Ashiogwu in a lilac-green fringe dress, and Bella Okagbue in a hot-pink basque corset at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Jemima Osunde in a rose cape gown, Dede Ashiogwu in a lilac-green fringe dress, and Bella Okagbue in a hot-pink basque corset at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

And then came Bella Okagbue in hot pink, because what is a Yoruba wedding without a little colour? Her basque corset gown featured a petal-shaped sweetheart neckline and a keyhole cutout at the front, with the rich pink bodice flaring into peplum accents at the hips.

The gown then opened into a semi-sheer blush-pink mermaid skirt covered in vertical sequin lattice detailing. Bella finished the look with a crown-style rose-pink Gele and a handheld pink fan, keeping the entire outfit firmly in the traditional wedding fashion lane while giving it her own stylish twist.

Bella Okagbue wearing a hot-pink basque corset gown with a blush-pink sequined mermaid skirt and rose-pink Gele for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus traditional wedding in Lagos.

Bella Okagbue stepped out in a hot-pink basque corset gown paired with a crown-style rose-pink Gele for the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration.

And if these three looks are anything to go by, there is still plenty more from the #HookedOnTheFaminus guest style gallery to admire.

See more looks below!

Prudent Gabriel wearing a pink mermaid gown with sheer long sleeves, shoulder beadwork, and a structured Gele at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Prudent Gabriel wearing a custom pink sheer-sleeve mermaid gown at Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s Lagos traditional wedding.

Mercy Eke wearing an asymmetric one-shoulder green and pink basque corset dress with a lilac Gele for Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Mercy Eke stepped out in an asymmetric green and pink basque corset gown for the #HookedOnTheFaminus traditional wedding.

Kim Opara wearing a pink halter-neck gown with chevron sequin embellishments and a matching Gele for Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Kim Opara attending the #HookedOnTheFaminus ceremony in a fitted pink halter-neck gown with sweeping side drape details.

Veekee James wearing a corseted brown and magenta embellishment dress with dramatic off-shoulder structured sleeves and a patterned rose Gele at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Veekee James wearing a custom corseted dress featuring structured off-shoulder sleeves and magenta petal appliques at #HookedOnTheFaminus.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie) wearing a lilac and pink off-shoulder gown with green fringe detailing and a rose Gele at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie) at Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’s traditional wedding wearing a lilac, pink, and olive-green fringed ensemble.

Teminikan wearing a lavender velvet corset dress with sheer green beaded long sleeves, a floral lace train, and a metallic lilac Gele at Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Teminikan attending the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration in a custom lavender velvet corseted gown featuring olive-green sheer sleeve work.

Roseline Afije (Liquorose) styled in a purple and green lace gown featuring white trimmed border seams and blonde waves for Akin Faminu traditional wedding.

Roseline Afije (Liquorose) attending the #HookedOnTheFaminus traditional wedding ceremony in a purple structured lace outfit with olive-green floral detailing.

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