Custom Lace, Corsets & Statement Gele! See the Best Looks From Akin and Kiky’s Traditional Wedding

Our eyes have been feasting on the gorgeous looks from Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus‘ traditional wedding, and just when we think we’ve found our favourite, another look pops up on our timeline and has us saving it for our next party. The guest style at the #HookedOnTheFaminus celebration brought traditional fashion to life in the best way, with custom lace, beautifully structured corsets, statement Gele and plenty of colour taking centre stage in Lagos.

Among the guests, Jemima Osunde gave us a rose-pink look that was hard to miss. Her floor-length gown featured geometric chevron pattern work running through the skirt, while the strapless sweetheart neckline connected to a matching neck strap for an unexpected detail.

But it was the sweeping, voluminous brocade cape draped from her arms that really brought the look together. She paired the gown with a fan-pleated rose Gele and a metallic cage sphere wristlet bag, keeping her accessories just as considered as the rest of the look.

From rose pink, we move to lilac and pistachio green, with Dede Ashiogwu bringing her own take on traditional wedding style. Her halter-neck gown featured a corseted bodice framed by thick braided green straps, while an asymmetrical drape wrapped around the hips.

The front split added another detail to the look, with long beaded fringe tassels cascading down the gown. Dede completed the colour story with a high-pleated lilac Gele and an olive-green cylinder clutch, creating a beautifully coordinated palette from head to hand.

And then came Bella Okagbue in hot pink, because what is a Yoruba wedding without a little colour? Her basque corset gown featured a petal-shaped sweetheart neckline and a keyhole cutout at the front, with the rich pink bodice flaring into peplum accents at the hips.

The gown then opened into a semi-sheer blush-pink mermaid skirt covered in vertical sequin lattice detailing. Bella finished the look with a crown-style rose-pink Gele and a handheld pink fan, keeping the entire outfit firmly in the traditional wedding fashion lane while giving it her own stylish twist.

And if these three looks are anything to go by, there is still plenty more from the #HookedOnTheFaminus guest style gallery to admire.

See more looks below!