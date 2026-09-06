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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s BBNaija 11 Eviction Show Look Is All About Forest Green & Sharp Tailoring

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s BBNaija 11 Eviction Show Look Is All About Forest Green & Sharp Tailoring

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosted the Big Brother Naija Season 11 Sunday eviction show in a forest-green two-piece suit layered under a charcoal windowpane trench coat by Deji & Kola.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a charcoal windowpane trench coat by Deji & Kola layered over a forest-green suit with brown Cuban-heel Chelsea boots.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stepping out in a double-breasted Deji & Kola windowpane trench coat and leather Chelsea boots for Big Brother Naija.

You know that whenever Ebuka ObiUchendu appears on your screen on Sundays during the Big Brother Naija 11 show, two things are certain: he will show up looking dashing, rocking an extraordinary outfit, and then he will give us a bit of tension before he calls out which housemate will be evicted.

Tonight was no different.

Hosting the Sunday eviction show, Ebuka stepped onto the Big Brother Naija stage in a look by Nigerian fashion label Deji & Kola, and once again, his Sunday wardrobe gave us something to admire.

The look started with a deep forest-green two-piece suit, featuring a single-breasted jacket with slim notch lapels and tailored high-waisted trousers. The trousers came with wide waistband extensions and sharp front creases, giving the suit a clean, structured finish.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a forest-green two-piece suit by Deji & Kola with high-waisted trousers and an unbuttoned white shirt, holding a plaid trench coat in an airfield hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu styled in a custom forest-green Deji & Kola suit for the Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show.

Then came the layer that took the outfit in another direction: a long, double-breasted trench coat in charcoal slate, covered in a rust-orange windowpane check. Designed with wide notched lapels and broad shoulders, the coat added another dimension to the forest-green suit, while its custom floral silk lining brought an unexpected detail to the inside.

Ebuka wore the coat over an unbuttoned off-white cotton shirt with a soft collar spread, keeping the styling relaxed while allowing the deeper shades of the suit and coat to remain the focus.

He completed the look with polished mahogany-brown pointed-toe Chelsea boots with Cuban heels, amber-tinted square sunglasses in translucent tortoiseshell frames, a subtle gold neck chain, a nose stud and a minimal gold ring.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu highlighting high-waisted green suit trousers and broad notched lapels of a Deji & Kola plaid trench coat.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu detailing the structured Deji & Kola tailoring and high-waisted trouser silhouette of his Big Brother Naija eviction outfit.

The colour palette of forest green, slate grey, rust orange, off-white and mahogany brown gave the entire look plenty to look at without taking away from its tailored feel.

And, of course, there was the usual Ebuka Sunday-show formula: a great outfit, the eviction tension and that familiar pause before the housemate’s name is announced.

If there is one thing Big Brother Naija fans have come to expect from the Sunday eviction show, it is that Ebuka will give us plenty to discuss before the night is over. Tonight, his Deji & Kola look simply gave us one more thing to talk about.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu opening a charcoal windowpane Deji & Kola trench coat to reveal a floral silk interior lining over a green suit.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu displaying the custom floral silk lining of his Deji & Kola windowpane trench coat on the Big Brother Naija stage look.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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